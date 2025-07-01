THREE BUNGLING REFEREES SUSPENDED

Zifa has finally cracked the whip!
Three referees
have been kicked to the sidelines after turning the Premier League into a
circus with poor officiating that left fans fuming and players baffled.
Referee Lloyd
Mapanje and his colleague Grace Gimo have been suspended for four matchdays
following a disastrous showing during the Green Fuel vs TelOne clash at Green
Fuel Arena on 14 June. According to the match commissioner, their handling of
the game was a total shambles.
Assistant
referee Claris Simango didn’t escape the axe either. She’s been benched for
three matchdays after her questionable performance in the Dynamos vs Yadah
showdown at Rufaro Stadium on 19 June.
ZIFA said the
trio failed to meet the minimum standards of competence and professionalism,
triggering disciplinary action under paragraph 21 of the Referees Code of
Conduct.
This
no-nonsense move by ZIFA sends a clear message — sloppy officiating won’t be
tolerated.
With the league
heating up, fans are hoping the referees who remain will raise the bar and not
ruin the beautiful game with blown calls and dodgy decisions! Herald
