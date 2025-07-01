THREE BUNGLING REFEREES SUSPENDED

Zifa has finally cracked the whip!

Three referees have been kicked to the sidelines after turning the Premier League into a circus with poor officiating that left fans fuming and players baffled.

Referee Lloyd Mapanje and his colleague Grace Gimo have been suspended for four matchdays following a disastrous showing during the Green Fuel vs TelOne clash at Green Fuel Arena on 14 June. According to the match commissioner, their handling of the game was a total shambles.

Assistant referee Claris Simango didn’t escape the axe either. She’s been benched for three matchdays after her questionable performance in the Dynamos vs Yadah showdown at Rufaro Stadium on 19 June.

ZIFA said the trio failed to meet the minimum standards of competence and professionalism, triggering disciplinary action under paragraph 21 of the Referees Code of Conduct.

This no-nonsense move by ZIFA sends a clear message — sloppy officiating won’t be tolerated.

With the league heating up, fans are hoping the referees who remain will raise the bar and not ruin the beautiful game with blown calls and dodgy decisions! Herald