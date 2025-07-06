WHY TAGWIREI WAS EJECTED

Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s attendance at a Zanu PF central committee meeting was a violation of the ruling party’s constitution and could complicate his quick elevation into the influential body, Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

Tagwirei, a former advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is being supported by Zanu PF’s Harare province to join the central committee amid resistance by a faction linked to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

His co-option was delayed by what Zanu PF officials said were procedures that needed to be followed and Mutsvangwa said he needed to be cleared by the presidium consisting of Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi before he could attend meetings.

“The presidium was supposed to deliberate and endorse the appointment, but whether it was for lack of proper advice from the Harare provincial leadership or personal ambition, he assumed it would be a headlong stampede,” he told The Standard.

“It was procedurally wrong and the constitution had to be read out to him that ‘you are not yet a member and that you are coming into an institution with principles and guidelines’.”

Zanu PF’s provincial leaders across the country have chosen members or are in the process of choosing members for cooption into the central committee.

Mutsvangwa suggested that Tagwirei may have to start from the party’s grassroot structures or to go through the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

“This kind of behaviour creates its own problems because it flouts the constitution, the party guiding principles and tenets,” he said.

“It shows that you are not ready to be part of it and you may have to go back and understand where you are.”

“He wanted to know the power he was assuming not the mode to exercise that power.

“Without that faux pas, the process would have taken its due course. It brings with it an element of bad faith or uninformed ambition.

“This ignorance or naivety indicates that his beginning should be the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“The tenets of the party are concretised in its constitution and if you are coming in you have to relate accordingly.” Standard