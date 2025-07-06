CHINESE FIRM RESCUES NRZ

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is forging ahead with its recapitalisation plan as part of the Government’s broader efforts to modernise critical infrastructure and reposition the parastatal as a central driver of economic growth and regional trade integration.

At the heart of this plan is a US$100 million project information memorandum (PIM) being prepared by a consultant appointed by the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), under which NRZ now fails.

The PIM, accompanied by detailed financial modelling, will form the foundation for a due diligence exercise to be conducted by a lenders’ technical adviser (LTA), appointed by a regional export-import bank to assess the viability of NRZ’s rolling stock procurement project.

“NRZ is progressing in securing of funding for the supply of contracted rolling stock under a facility with a regional export-import bank.

“So far, the bank has appointed the lenders’ technical adviser,” NRZ spokesperson Mr Andrew Kunambura told Zimpapers Business Hub.

“The LTA is expected to visit NRZ soon for due diligence.

“The LTA will provide recommendations to the bank to ensure any identified deficiencies or gaps are addressed for the comfort of the lenders. Meanwhile, MIF has appointed a consultant to review existing NRZ documentation and prepare a US$100 million project information memorandum and financial modelling in preparation for LTA due diligence.

“NRZ is working with the appointed consultant in preparation for the lender’s technical adviser.”

The parastatal signed a contract with RITES of India on June 15, 2023 for the supply of 10 locomotives and 315 wagons.

Implementation began in earnest, with trains secured under the agreement entering service on April 26, 2025, following the formal signing of the facility on March 13, 2025.

The recapitalisation of NRZ is expected to vastly improve service delivery by ensuring reliable wagon supply, reducing breakdown-related delays and enhancing predictability in freight movement.

This is expected to reduce transport costs for local industries, boost export competitiveness and enhance the country’s ability to move goods efficiently across borders.

“The reduction in logistics costs will result in increased competitiveness of Zimbabwean commodities on the global market,” he added.

NRZ is a key enabler of industrial activity, agriculture, mining and regional trade.

An efficient rail system reduces the cost of doing business, eases pressure on the road network and facilitates bulk cargo movement.

NRZ once employed over 20 000 people at its peak.

It remains one of the largest employers in the transport and logistics sector.

The rehabilitation of key rail corridors is underway.

The strategic Machipanda-Mutare line has been completed and commissioned, while work on the Mutare-Harare section is ongoing.

“This improves fluidity of traffic movement between the two corridors while offering a reliable and seamless service to rail customers.

“The move is envisaged to improve rail market share in the freight sector,” NRZ said.

“The benefits include reduced road congestion, as well as reduced greenhouse gases, as rail carbon emissions per tonne moved are lower than road emissions. The initiative supports the country’s targets for carbon emissions reduction.”

NRZ recently rolled out several public-private partnerships to refurbish and operationalise wagons, tanks and locomotives.

Under a partnership with Zimasco, 84 wagons have already been overhauled and reintegrated into the fleet. Further, three locomotives are being refurbished.

“The first is scheduled for injection into service by the end of July, while the other two are expected to follow in October and December 2025,” Mr Kunambura added.

A total of 100 fuel tankers were also refurbished and returned to service under a partnership with Strauss Logistics.

“Plans are underway to deepen the collaboration to include locomotive refurbishment, which is a positive sign of industry confidence in NRZ’s recovery.”

From the tie-up with ARC, 20 of 100 tank wagons have been successfully refurbished and deployed.

The company has also bolstered NRZ’s operations by hiring two locomotives and supplying maintenance spares for two others.

Under a partnership with Zim Gas, eight of the 20 liquefied petroleum gas tanks have been released and put into service.

“A pilot run for the gas tanks is yet to be commissioned as part of a phased rollout strategy.”

These collaborations are allowing NRZ to tap into private sector capital and technical capacity while restoring customer confidence and reducing downtime across the fleet.

In addition, NRZ recently signed an investment agreement with Chinese firm TransTech — a subsidiary of China Railway International Group — for the modernisation of its rail infrastructure to world-class standards.

“A feasibility study for the determination of the scope of works for the rehabilitation of rail and upgrade of the rail infrastructure was done and is now work in progress.

“The potential investor is still structuring the project proposal and their feedback is still to be advised,” NRZ said.

While interest in NRZ is growing, some potential investors are cautious.

“The reception by potential investors has been cautiously optimistic,” Mr Kunambura said.

“While there is clear interest in the parastatal’s investment propositions, particularly in areas that promise strong returns and align with regional infrastructure development goals, investors have generally sought greater clarity on project implementation frameworks, regulatory stability and risk mitigation measures.

“Over the past few years, we have seen increased engagement from both local and international stakeholders, with several expressions of interest being converted into structured proposals.

“That said, decision-making has often been protracted, largely due to the need for due diligence, alignment with fiscal policies, and, in some cases, awaiting Government approvals.

“Notably, recent improvements in governance, project packaging and transparency have enhanced confidence, and we are optimistic that ongoing reforms and stakeholder engagement will unlock further commitments that may culminate in binding contractual agreements.” Herald