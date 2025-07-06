WAR VETS : WE WILL FIGHT ZVIGANANDA

War veterans have vowed that they will resist alleged efforts by businesspeople with questionable morals to takeover of Zanu PF amid concerns about the growing influence of money in contests for leadership positions.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is battling efforts to sideline him in the race to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been on a war path against people that he says are flaunting unexplained wealthy.

Chiwenga last month told the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce congress in Victoria Falls that the country was witnessing a worrying culture of people who are increasingly becoming wealth with no known businesses.

In February he described such businesspeople as zvigananda, Shona word for blood sucking ticks.

Chiwenga’s statement was seen as a direct attack on controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, who claims to have close ties to Mnangagwa.

Samuel Parirenyatwa, secretary-general Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, said the former fighters will not remain quite about the growing influence of the businesspeople buying positions in the party.

“We went through hell during the war to liberate this land,” Parirenyatwa told The Standard.

We fought with and for the masses of Zimbabwe, not a few individuals. We are aware of the spirited efforts by the zvigananda to infiltrate and take over the party.

“This is doomed to fail. Zanu PF’s ideology is people centred and is meant to protect the masses from these zvigananda.”

He said the former liberation war fighters were alarmed that Zanu PF was now being used as a conduit to rob the masses.

“We get extremely worried to notice our party being used as a conduit to rob the people from the gains of their independence,” Parirenyatwa.

“Sons and daughters of this land lost their lives, were maimed, and went through hell to bring about this independence being abused by a few individuals.

“What is most worrisome is splashing of huge amounts of money for luxuries by the zvigananda in a national economy, which is failing to take care of the sick.”

Mnangagwa took Zanu PF members that attended the ruling party’s national assembly on Friday by surprise when he chanted the slogan: Pasi ne zviganada (Down with zviganandas).

Most of the wealthy businesspeople that joined Zanu PF after the coup that toppled Robert Mugabe are believed to be backing a faction that wants Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030. Standard