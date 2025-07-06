SILENCE GAG LIFTED, FIGHT FOR CHURCH ASSETS ERUPT AGAIN

A decade-long battle over the control of the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa (AFMA) properties has taken a dramatic turn after the High Court overturned a decree of perpetual silence that had effectively gagged one of the rival leaders, Reverend Clement Nyathi, further reigniting the leadership dispute.

The latest ruling clears the way for Rev Nyathi to pursue fresh legal action against a rival camp led by Reverend Rosewell Zulu, which controls the church’s assets.

The AFMA, one of Zimbabwe’s oldest indigenous churches, founded in 1955 by the late Reverend Morgan Sengwayo, before it was later rocked by endless divisions, resulting in several splinter groups has been entangled in a bitter leadership dispute since 2014.

The wrangle centres on the rightful leadership and ownership of church properties, particularly following the death of Rev Philemon Sibanda in 2008, who had led a breakaway from the original Apostolic Faith Church of Portland Oregon, to form FMA in Bulawayo’s Lobengula Extension suburb.

Last Tuesday, Harare High Court judge, Justice Never Katiyo ruled that a previous judgment by the late Justice Clement Phiri had erroneously applied a perpetual silence order, which was originally issued by former Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa, to Rev Nyathi, who was not among those barred from litigation in that original case.

The ruling under case number HC 2406/19 had mistakenly extended the gag order, originally granted under HB 189/18, to Rev Nyathi, whose lawyers, Kossam Ncube and Partners, challenged the order, arguing that it constituted a breach of constitutional rights and due process.

According to court papers, the trustees for the time being of the AFM, Reverends Zulu, Patson Hlabangana, Herbert Keleb Yalala, Clever Membere and Chirilele Mugoyana and the AFMA judgment, were cited as respondents.

Justice Katiyo ruled that perpetual silence orders are “exceptional remedies” that must be reserved for parties with a demonstrable history of vexatious litigation.

“The decree of perpetual silence is not to be granted lightly. It must be limited to litigants whose conduct has consistently undermined judicial processes. That threshold was not met in Rev Nyathi’s case,” he said.

Justice Katiyo noted that Rev Nyathi’s urgent application before Justice Phiri was merely a bid to stay execution of a prior judgment and did not amount to vexatious or frivolous litigation.

He further noted that such relief must be granted only against identified parties based on a proven track record of abuse.

“It was thus erroneous for Justice Phiri to extend the operation of HB 189/18 to the applicant in HC 2406/19. The applicant’s urgent application before Justice Phiri was merely seeking a stay of execution, and no counterclaim or conduct was demonstrated therein to justify a decree of perpetual silence against him,” said Justice Katiyo.

“Judicial caution must be exercised before sanctioning such relief. As per the principles, repeated and persistent litigation on the same cause of action involving the same parties may justify intervention. However, that standard was not met by the applicant in HC 2406/19.”

Justice Katiyo ruled that the judgment by Justice Phiri had conflated Rev Nyathi with parties originally interdicted by Justice Mabhikwa, such as Claudius Manamela and Rev Zulu among others.

Citing Rule 29(1)(a) of the High Court Rules, 2021, which permits rescission of judgments granted in error, Justice Katiyo declared Justice Phiri’s ruling “a classic example of procedural injustice.”

Justice Katiyo said the decree of perpetual silence granted by Justice Phiri in HC 2406/19 against Rev Nyathi was founded on a mistaken interpretation and application of Justice Mabhikwa’s order in HB 189/18.

“Accordingly, it is ordered that the decree of perpetual silence granted against Reverend Clement Nyathi in HC 2406/19 be and is hereby set aside. It is declared that the order granted by Justice Mabhikwa in HB 189/18 does not apply to Reverend Clement Nyathi,” he said.

Justice Katiyo said his ruling clears Rev Nyathi to relaunch legal proceedings.

“The applicant is granted leave to sue the respondents in this or any competent court without the requirement to first obtain leave of the High Court. There shall be no order as to costs,” he said.

Rev Nyathi had long argued that he was unfairly barred from accessing the courts, resulting in prejudice and a constitutional violation. His lawyers maintained that in the original case, he was merely cited as a respondent and was not among those prohibited from initiating court proceedings.

“Despite this, Justice Phiri in HC 2406/19 made an order barring Reverend Nyathi from instituting legal proceedings without prior leave of the High Court, purporting to be guided by the earlier judgment in HB 189/18,” argued the lawyers.

The legal dispute stems from ongoing factionalism within AFMA, with frequent court battles over church leadership, control of assets and doctrinal authority. Rev Nyathi accuses his rivals of seizing church leadership and properties shortly after the death of Rev Sibanda. Sunday News