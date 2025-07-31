WAR VETS : WE HAVE NOT BEEN BOUGHT

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) says its roadmap on demanding accountability from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has not changed.

The leader of the faction, Andreas Mathibela, said this at a Press conference Harare on Tuesday in response to reports that he and other members of his executive received cars from a Zanu PF benefactor to buy their silence.

The reports have sown division in the ZNLWVA faction amid a push to boot out Mathibela and his executive for allegedly selling out to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Mathibela, however, said their roadmap remained the same.

“We have stood very firmly on the issues surrounding the state of our economy and the source of the problems and that’s what we would want to deal with,” he told journalists.

“Unfortunately, because we are dealing with people that have amassed so much wealth . . . we are only fighting them with our willpower.”

“We know that what they are doing is very wrong and so we shall continue to fight for the betterment of the lives of all Zimbabweans.”

Zimbabweans are enduring another year of economic decay, with companies closing or downsizing, pushing thousands into unemployment.

Anti-corruption and governance watchdogs have flagged corruption and misgovernance as some of the cancers bleeding the country.

The health sector is also under strain, with hospitals lacking basic medicines and drugs, while experienced health professionals are fleeing the country in search of greener pastures.

Zanu PF, however, insists the country’s economy is showing serious signs of recovery, promising jobs.

“We have already taken the government to court on the aspect of the freedom to gather and the freedom to demonstrate peacefully as long as it is very peaceful,” Mathibela said.

“It’s within our national Constitution and so we have the right to exercise our constitutional right to demonstrate as long as it is peaceful.

“We are not happy, the citizens are not happy about the goings-on in the management of our economy . . .”

Mathibela said they were speaking on behalf of disgruntled Zimbabweans. Newsday