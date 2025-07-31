WAR VETS : WE HAVE NOT BEEN BOUGHT

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) says its roadmap on demanding accountability from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has not changed.
The leader of
the faction, Andreas Mathibela, said this at a Press conference Harare on
Tuesday in response to reports that he and other members of his executive
received cars from a Zanu PF benefactor to buy their silence.
The reports
have sown division in the ZNLWVA faction amid a push to boot out Mathibela and
his executive for allegedly selling out to the ruling Zanu PF party.
Mathibela,
however, said their roadmap remained the same.
“We have stood
very firmly on the issues surrounding the state of our economy and the source
of the problems and that’s what we would want to deal with,” he told
journalists.
“Unfortunately,
because we are dealing with people that have amassed so much wealth . . . we
are only fighting them with our willpower.”
“We know that
what they are doing is very wrong and so we shall continue to fight for the
betterment of the lives of all Zimbabweans.”
Zimbabweans are
enduring another year of economic decay, with companies closing or downsizing,
pushing thousands into unemployment.
Anti-corruption
and governance watchdogs have flagged corruption and misgovernance as some of
the cancers bleeding the country.
The health
sector is also under strain, with hospitals lacking basic medicines and drugs,
while experienced health professionals are fleeing the country in search of
greener pastures.
Zanu PF,
however, insists the country’s economy is showing serious signs of recovery,
promising jobs.
“We have
already taken the government to court on the aspect of the freedom to gather
and the freedom to demonstrate peacefully as long as it is very peaceful,”
Mathibela said.
“It’s within
our national Constitution and so we have the right to exercise our
constitutional right to demonstrate as long as it is peaceful.
“We are not
happy, the citizens are not happy about the goings-on in the management of our
economy . . .”
Mathibela said
they were speaking on behalf of disgruntled Zimbabweans. Newsday
