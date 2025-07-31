HUBBY LEAVES WIFE FOR DEAD, TAKES OWN LIFE

A woman, who had saved her married neighbour’s contact number as MBUYA JUJU in her mobile phone, was axed THREE times by her husband but, somehow, she managed to survive the vicious attack.

Laiza Sipiwa, 40, of Waterfalls, is now battling for her life at a Harare hospital.

She was struck once by a small axe by her husband, Darlington Ndira, 39, while she was asleep before he then struck her twice, using the same object, after she woke up.

Laiza collapsed in a pool of blood and Darlington committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Koala Park along Seke Road.

The couple’s row was triggered after Darlington found photographs of his married neighbour, Tichaona Vetrino, in Laiza’s phone.

Laiza had saved Tichawona’s contact in her mobile phone as Mbuya Juju.

Darlington accused Laiza of cheating and the couple retired to bed without resolving the matter.

At around 4am, Darlington took an axe and struck Laiza’s head while she was sleeping.

He struck her twice after she woke up. She lost consciousness. Darlington fled from the scene, leaving Laiza bleeding profusely.

At around 6am Darlington sent a text message to Tichaona advising him that he had killed his “prostitute.”

He then killed himself. Darlington’s body was found hanging from a tree on Sunday.

Tichawona told H-Metro he never dated Laiza. He said Darlington once called Laiza using his mobile phone and she saved it.

“I do not know why Laiza saved my number that way but, honestly, I never dated her,” said Tichawona.

“Her husband saw this sometime in March and has always been suspecting me.

“I wake up early every day to water my garden and Laiza also wakes up early to work for her school kids and Darlington suspected that we were meeting in such wee hours for love.

“Darlington was too jealous although he would find time to talk to other men’s wives.

“On the day in question, Darlington sent a message informing me that he had killed Laiza.

“He went on to send a message that he had downed rat poison to take his life and I laughed at him.

“I went to check them in the company of my wife and we called the police.

“I am the one who facilitated his accommodation.

“We were shocked to hear that his body was found hanging near Koala Park.”

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating an attempted murder case involving a couple in Retreat, Waterfalls,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro