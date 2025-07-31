OUR CONSTITUTION WILL NEVER BE COMPROMISED, SAYS ED

Zanu PF will never compromise on it’s constitution, values, principles and ideology, but must honour the ultimate price paid by all fallen heroes who waged the protracted armed liberation struggle and those currently defending it, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the 385th session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party’s First Secretary, said the constitution is the bedrock upon which Zanu PF must continue to build greater resilience and a stronger governmental system for a modern and industrialised economy.

“Zanu PF must never compromise on it’s constitution, values, principles and ideology. The ultimate price paid by all those who waged the protracted armed liberation struggle and those currently defending should be honoured. This is the bedrock upon which we must continue to build greater resilience and a stronger governmental system for a modern and industrialised economy,” he said.

“We must never be lethargic in our sacred duty to retain power for the purpose of advancing the aspirations of the people for our great motherland, Zimbabwe. We owe it to our fallen heroes and heroines, who fought for this country, as well as the Founding Fathers of our party and country, who fought for this country, to deliver. Forward ever, backward never.”

Ahead of Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day celebrations next month, a historic month set aside to commemorate and honour heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for the independence, freedom and democracy which the nation is enjoying today, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is the only party that can be trusted by Zimbabweans.

“Our roots are spreading far and wide in both rural and urban areas, while our ideological solidity is inspiring others beyond our borders. Our political seeds are sprouting, with a marked increase in grassroots membership across all leagues of the party. There is no room for complacency. Strengthening the party, sharpening our mobilisation techniques and wholeheartedly serving our people, should be the day-to-day duty of every member,” he said.

As such, President Mnangagwa called upon the party leadership to safeguard, protect and promote the unique features of Zanu PF, as enunciated in the party constitution.

Yesterday’s Politburo meeting comes after the party’s victory in by-elections that were held over the weekend, where it clinched all contested seats.

“We do not take the successes of our party and candidates lightly. We honour the people of our country who continue to trust Zanu PF with their hopes and aspirations for a more prosperous future.

“Going forward, I urge all structures to consolidate these electoral gains as well as the dominance and popularity of our party,’’ said President Mnangagwa.

At the international level, the President said in his recent exchanges with the governments of Equatorial Guinea, Japan and Algeria, he consolidated mutually beneficial and economically focused relations between Zimbabwe and those countries.

Keeping the revolutionary flame burning, President Mnangagwa last weekend joined other regional leaders at the Summit of Liberation Movements that was held in South Africa.

At the Summit, the President called upon revolutionary parties to remain resolute in defending the gains of independence and to boldly chart new paths of people-centred development in the face of growing threats from counter-revolutionary forces.

“The outcome of the Summit of Liberation Movements, held in South Africa, demands that we remain vigilant and advance our shared interests in a changing global political landscape,” he said.

The Summit was held under the theme: “Defending the liberation gains; advancing integrated socio-economic development; strengthening solidarity for a better Africa”.

During the Summit, President Mnangagwa urged revolutionary parties to remain emboldened by the rich liberation history, which he said is the greatest teacher.

“The millions of people who look to liberation movements with hope for a better tomorrow should be a source of inspiration,” the President said at the Summit. “Our democracy, freedom and independence did not come on a silver platter.

“The infrastructure that denied us democracy and independence has mutated and expresses itself in numerous forms. These include interference in the internal affairs of our parties and governments, sabotage of our economies and at worst, covert support of conflict and war in our jurisdictions.

“We cannot be complacent. Robust and fluid strategies are necessary to guarantee the perpetuity of our people-centred governance.”

He stressed the need for unity and solidarity among liberation movements, which remain the bedrock of democracy, sovereignty and socio-economic transformation in the region. Herald