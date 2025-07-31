OUR CONSTITUTION WILL NEVER BE COMPROMISED, SAYS ED

Zanu PF will never compromise on it’s constitution, values, principles and ideology, but must honour the ultimate price paid by all fallen heroes who waged the protracted armed liberation struggle and those currently defending it, President Mnangagwa has said.
Speaking at the
385th session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday,
President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party’s First Secretary, said the
constitution is the bedrock upon which Zanu PF must continue to build greater
resilience and a stronger governmental system for a modern and industrialised
economy.
“Zanu PF must
never compromise on it’s constitution, values, principles and ideology. The
ultimate price paid by all those who waged the protracted armed liberation
struggle and those currently defending should be honoured. This is the bedrock
upon which we must continue to build greater resilience and a stronger
governmental system for a modern and industrialised economy,” he said.
“We must never
be lethargic in our sacred duty to retain power for the purpose of advancing
the aspirations of the people for our great motherland, Zimbabwe. We owe it to
our fallen heroes and heroines, who fought for this country, as well as the
Founding Fathers of our party and country, who fought for this country, to
deliver. Forward ever, backward never.”
Ahead of Heroes
Day and Defence Forces Day celebrations next month, a historic month set aside
to commemorate and honour heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for
the independence, freedom and democracy which the nation is enjoying today,
President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is the only party that can be trusted by
Zimbabweans.
“Our roots are
spreading far and wide in both rural and urban areas, while our ideological
solidity is inspiring others beyond our borders. Our political seeds are
sprouting, with a marked increase in grassroots membership across all leagues
of the party. There is no room for complacency. Strengthening the party,
sharpening our mobilisation techniques and wholeheartedly serving our people,
should be the day-to-day duty of every member,” he said.
As such,
President Mnangagwa called upon the party leadership to safeguard, protect and
promote the unique features of Zanu PF, as enunciated in the party
constitution.
Yesterday’s
Politburo meeting comes after the party’s victory in by-elections that were
held over the weekend, where it clinched all contested seats.
“We do not take
the successes of our party and candidates lightly. We honour the people of our
country who continue to trust Zanu PF with their hopes and aspirations for a
more prosperous future.
“Going forward,
I urge all structures to consolidate these electoral gains as well as the
dominance and popularity of our party,’’ said President Mnangagwa.
At the
international level, the President said in his recent exchanges with the
governments of Equatorial Guinea, Japan and Algeria, he consolidated mutually
beneficial and economically focused relations between Zimbabwe and those
countries.
Keeping the
revolutionary flame burning, President Mnangagwa last weekend joined other
regional leaders at the Summit of Liberation Movements that was held in South
Africa.
At the Summit,
the President called upon revolutionary parties to remain resolute in defending
the gains of independence and to boldly chart new paths of people-centred
development in the face of growing threats from counter-revolutionary forces.
“The outcome of
the Summit of Liberation Movements, held in South Africa, demands that we
remain vigilant and advance our shared interests in a changing global political
landscape,” he said.
The Summit was
held under the theme: “Defending the liberation gains; advancing integrated
socio-economic development; strengthening solidarity for a better Africa”.
During the
Summit, President Mnangagwa urged revolutionary parties to remain emboldened by
the rich liberation history, which he said is the greatest teacher.
“The millions
of people who look to liberation movements with hope for a better tomorrow
should be a source of inspiration,” the President said at the Summit. “Our
democracy, freedom and independence did not come on a silver platter.
“The
infrastructure that denied us democracy and independence has mutated and
expresses itself in numerous forms. These include interference in the internal
affairs of our parties and governments, sabotage of our economies and at worst,
covert support of conflict and war in our jurisdictions.
“We cannot be
complacent. Robust and fluid strategies are necessary to guarantee the
perpetuity of our people-centred governance.”
He stressed the
need for unity and solidarity among liberation movements, which remain the
bedrock of democracy, sovereignty and socio-economic transformation in the
region. Herald
