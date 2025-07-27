WAR VET'S BOSS SUDDEN WEALTH ROCKS ASSOCIATION

Tempers are flaring within a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) amid reports that some members are plotting a vote of no confidence against their leader, Andreas Ethan Mathibela, accusing him of betraying the association’s values and benefiting from suspected Zanu PF patronage.

Mathibelais is under intense scrutiny from within the association’s ranks following allegations that he received a fleet of vehicles that included Toyota GD6s and Acquas from a Zanu PF benefactor under unclear circumstances.

Some of the vehicles, sources said, were operating through a taxi company in Bulawayo.

According to sources, the vehicles were collected from a local dealership in Harare.

The alleged sudden accumulation of wealth has sparked outrage among members of Mathibela’s faction, and they have pressed him to explain his source of income.

War vets fear he may have been “bought” to abandon his critical stance on the ruling party.

In an audio recording sent to executive members, Mathibela defended his wealth, citing what he claims is a US$16 million five-year contract with the Bulawayo City Council for road, sewer, and water reticulation works as the source of money.

“I have individuals coming to our association, and there is fierce conversation to tarnish my image, but most dangerously, in an effort to remove me from the position of chairmanship,” Mathibela said in the recording.

Mathibela said he was a businessman who ought not to be questioned about where he got his wealth from.

“Whilst I am the chair of this association, it doesn’t mean I am not working,” he said. “I have a contract in Bulawayo to repair roads, sewer, and water reticulation. It has nothing to do with the association. I am doing it to make a profit .... "

He added: "I have not asked any other member how they are making a living. We meet over issues of our welfare, but on a daily basis, what we do or how much we make has nothing to do with the association...”

“If you want to pass a vote of no confidence, go ahead, that is the least of my worries, but what will you benefit?”

Mathibela later confirmed the existence of the audio to The Standard and said he wanted to “allay fears among his comrades” that he had been bought to silence criticism.

He said he had entered a contract with Bulawayo City Council through his construction company Murena Private Limited.

“In all honesty, my private business is not for public consumption,” he said.

“I shared that information with my executive.

“I wanted to allay their fear by simply saying, ah No, apart from leading an association, I have a life of my own with my family and I do hustle like everyone else, but I am not in the dealing business."

Asked whether Bulawayo City Council had a contract with Mathibela, Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said he was not aware. Standard