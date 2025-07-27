PASTOR WHO SHOT SON ARRESTED AGAIN

Founder and leader of River of Life International Church in Bulawayo Pastor Bothwell Phiri, who hogged the limelight earlier this year when he allegedly mistakenly shot his son, is entangled in yet another legal dispute, this time he is facing a fraud charge.

The 57-year-old religious leader was arrested alongside his brother-in-law, Peter Brian Juma, on 14 July, for allegedly conspiring to sell two properties valued at US$40 000 illegally.

The pair appeared at a court in Harare last week and were subsequently released on bail set at US$100, with their next court hearing set for 13 August.

The pair appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who ordered that they should not interfere with witnesses and report to their respective police stations every Friday.

According to court documents, the complainant in the matter is Mr Gerald Juma who is also Phiri’s brother-in-law and Peter’s brother.

“The complainant and the first accused (Peter) are sons of the late Enock Wilbert Juma, who passed away sometime in September 2005. The second accused (Phiri) is the brother-in-law of both the complainant and the first accused.”

It was stated that sometime in September 2005, their late father left various assets among them two houses, one located at number 8 Gooding Road, Paddonhurst in Bulawayo, and another at 114 Sturgess Road, Cranborne, Harare.

From the properties Gerald was authorised by the family to safeguard the title deeds in respect of the house in Bulawayo, while Peter was in charge of the one in Harare.

“Therefore as a family, they were yet to organise on how the properties should be disposed of and equally shared among all the beneficiaries. The other three beneficiaries were supposed to get their share after the disposal of the two houses,” read the court document.

However, it was stated that sometime in September 2011, Gerald fell ill and sought medical treatment in South Africa. That prompted him to entrust the title deeds for the house in Bulawayo to Peter for safekeeping.

“The accused persons connived and sold the two houses for their benefit, taking advantage of having the title deeds.

The complainant discovered the offence and filed a report at Harare Central on 13 June 2025. The matter was referred to the CID CCD Harare on 23 June 2025,” read the document.

This latest legal challenge comes on the heels of a previous high-profile incident in March, when Phiri was involved in a shooting at his Kumalo suburb residence, which he claimed was a case of mistaken identity involving his son.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Pastor Phiri’s prominent status in the local religious community.

This ongoing legal saga continues to cast a shadow over Pastor Phiri’s previously celebrated ministry, raising questions about accountability and ethical conduct among religious leaders. Sunday News