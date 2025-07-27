PASTOR WHO SHOT SON ARRESTED AGAIN

Founder and leader of River of Life International Church in Bulawayo Pastor Bothwell Phiri, who hogged the limelight earlier this year when he allegedly mistakenly shot his son, is entangled in yet another legal dispute, this time he is facing a fraud charge.
The 57-year-old
religious leader was arrested alongside his brother-in-law, Peter Brian Juma,
on 14 July, for allegedly conspiring to sell two properties valued at US$40 000
illegally.
The pair
appeared at a court in Harare last week and were subsequently released on bail
set at US$100, with their next court hearing set for 13 August.
The pair
appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who ordered that they should not
interfere with witnesses and report to their respective police stations every
Friday.
According to
court documents, the complainant in the matter is Mr Gerald Juma who is also
Phiri’s brother-in-law and Peter’s brother.
“The
complainant and the first accused (Peter) are sons of the late Enock Wilbert
Juma, who passed away sometime in September 2005. The second accused (Phiri) is
the brother-in-law of both the complainant and the first accused.”
It was stated
that sometime in September 2005, their late father left various assets among
them two houses, one located at number 8 Gooding Road, Paddonhurst in Bulawayo,
and another at 114 Sturgess Road, Cranborne, Harare.
From the
properties Gerald was authorised by the family to safeguard the title deeds in
respect of the house in Bulawayo, while Peter was in charge of the one in
Harare.
“Therefore as a
family, they were yet to organise on how the properties should be disposed of
and equally shared among all the beneficiaries. The other three beneficiaries
were supposed to get their share after the disposal of the two houses,” read
the court document.
However, it was
stated that sometime in September 2011, Gerald fell ill and sought medical
treatment in South Africa. That prompted him to entrust the title deeds for the
house in Bulawayo to Peter for safekeeping.
“The accused
persons connived and sold the two houses for their benefit, taking advantage of
having the title deeds.
The complainant
discovered the offence and filed a report at Harare Central on 13 June 2025.
The matter was referred to the CID CCD Harare on 23 June 2025,” read the
document.
This latest
legal challenge comes on the heels of a previous high-profile incident in
March, when Phiri was involved in a shooting at his Kumalo suburb residence,
which he claimed was a case of mistaken identity involving his son.
The case has
drawn significant attention due to Pastor Phiri’s prominent status in the local
religious community.
This ongoing
legal saga continues to cast a shadow over Pastor Phiri’s previously celebrated
ministry, raising questions about accountability and ethical conduct among
religious leaders. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment