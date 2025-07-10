US$14K STOLEN FROM PARKED CAR

Two motorists lost more than US$14 000 left in their parked vehicles to thieves in Harare.
Sandra Chipo
Terera, 40, lost US$14 200 she left stashed in the dashboard after parking her
car at Avondale Shopping Centre.
She forgot to
lock her vehicle doors.
Upon returning
from buying food in a supermarket, Sandra found her cash stolen. In another
reported case, Leonard Mapito, 24, a senior security guard lost US$247 after
parking his vehicle along Nuffield Road in Workington Industries.
He returned
after about 10 minutes and noticed that the thief had used an unknown object to
force open the driver’s door and stole the money which was in a satchel on the
driver’s seat and went away unnoticed.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the cases,
urging motorists to avoid leaving valuables and cash in parked cars.
“Police are
investigating two theft from car cases in Harare.
“Total value
stolen is US$14 447 and nothing was recovered.
“We continue to
urge motorists to consider removing their valuables after parking their cars to
avoid luring thieves into breaking into their vehicles,” said Insp Chakanza. H
