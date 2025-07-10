US$14K STOLEN FROM PARKED CAR

Two motorists lost more than US$14 000 left in their parked vehicles to thieves in Harare.

Sandra Chipo Terera, 40, lost US$14 200 she left stashed in the dashboard after parking her car at Avondale Shopping Centre.

She forgot to lock her vehicle doors.

Upon returning from buying food in a supermarket, Sandra found her cash stolen. In another reported case, Leonard Mapito, 24, a senior security guard lost US$247 after parking his vehicle along Nuffield Road in Workington Industries.

He returned after about 10 minutes and noticed that the thief had used an unknown object to force open the driver’s door and stole the money which was in a satchel on the driver’s seat and went away unnoticed.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the cases, urging motorists to avoid leaving valuables and cash in parked cars.

“Police are investigating two theft from car cases in Harare.

“Total value stolen is US$14 447 and nothing was recovered.

“We continue to urge motorists to consider removing their valuables after parking their cars to avoid luring thieves into breaking into their vehicles,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro