FIRIMONI : HE NEVER BOTHERED TO SEEK TREATMENT

Former “Gringo” series comedian Fanuel “Firimoni” Tonganayi chose not to seek medical attention and succumbed to stomach complications in Hurungwe yesterday.

He was 63.

A close relative, Alec Pomera, informed the Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that Firimoni delayed visiting the clinic despite experiencing severe swelling in his abdomen for three days.

“It’s true that Firimoni, who made a name in the ZBC comedy series Gringo, is no more.

“He died in the morning (yesterday) after complaining of stomach pains. “His tummy was swelling, but he never bothered to go to the hospital for treatment as he was procrastinating. “He was cheerful as ever despite being in pain, and we were shocked when we learned about his death in the morning (yesterday), just after he had gone to check his beasts in the cattle pen,” stressed Pomera.

“I stayed with him for a year, and we never argued since he was indeed a nice person who was adored by the entire community. He never argued with people, but he always made us laugh.”

Firimoni had returned to his rural home after struggling to make ends meet in the capital, where he had established his acting career and was also hailed as a hard worker.

“At the time of his death, Firimoni was a peasant farmer back in the rural areas where he specialised in crops like maize and other small grains. He had his own herd of cattle that he looked after; we will miss him.

“To the rest of the Zimbabweans who wish to bid him farewell, they are free to come and celebrate with us here in Hurungwe.”

Fellow actor Taurai “Gringo Junior” Boora, whose late father, Lazarus “Gringo” Boora, worked alongside Firimoni, was equally shocked by the sad news of Firimoni’s death.

“I received this sad news from his relative in Hurungwe.

“He had been very ill for three days before he died. We struggled to get in touch with him since he did not have a cellphone,” Gringo Junior shared.

“As someone who worked with my father, I will always remember Firimoni for his significant contributions to the industry.

“He was a talented individual who truly enjoyed his roles, and we will surely miss him. I had hoped to collaborate with him before his passing, but it was often difficult to reach him. He was a kind person.”

Gringo Junior described Firimoni’s death as a profound loss to the creative sector.

“He was a good character who easily mastered the game of acting, and it is sad that we have lost him. We will always miss his talent and everything that he did on set, which inspired future generations.” H Metro