URAYAYI AND WURAYAYI ARRESTED FOR MURDER

What’s in a name? For two Zimbabwean families, everything — especially when the names sound like death sentences.
Two men with
the surnames Urayayi and Wurayayi, which mean ‘kill’ in Shona were involved in
separate murder incidents within hours of each other. One incident occurred in
Chegutu and the other, cross country in Beitbridge.
Police in
Chegutu arrested Peter Jaungeti (34), Amidu Tembo (31) and Steven Katirange
(36) over the murder of Kudakwashe Kandeya (20) after a booze-fueled brawl.
But what caught
the attention of B-Metro’s Crime Desk was one of the suspects still on the run
— a 21-year-old man named Itayi Urayayi, alias Chomi.
In Beitbridge,
hours earlier, Ishmael Wurayai (21) from Beitbridge was arrested for allegedly
killing his nephew, Albert Wurayai (25), with a single strike from an empty
beer bottle.
According to
police, the incident happened on 24 July 2025, during what was supposed to be a
normal beer-drinking gathering. A misunderstanding broke out, tempers flared —
and Wurayai allegedly turned into a killer, smashing a bottle against his
nephew’s head.
The injured
Albert was rushed to Beitbridge Hospital, later transferred to Mpilo Hospital
in Bulawayo, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Two murders.
Two beer bottles. Two names that sound like death commands. Coincidence? Some
say it’s dark irony, others call it ancestral prophecy playing out violently in
the open.B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment