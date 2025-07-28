URAYAYI AND WURAYAYI ARRESTED FOR MURDER

What’s in a name? For two Zimbabwean families, everything — especially when the names sound like death sentences.

Two men with the surnames Urayayi and Wurayayi, which mean ‘kill’ in Shona were involved in separate murder incidents within hours of each other. One incident occurred in Chegutu and the other, cross country in Beitbridge.

Police in Chegutu arrested Peter Jaungeti (34), Amidu Tembo (31) and Steven Katirange (36) over the murder of Kudakwashe Kandeya (20) after a booze-fueled brawl.

But what caught the attention of B-Metro’s Crime Desk was one of the suspects still on the run — a 21-year-old man named Itayi Urayayi, alias Chomi.

In Beitbridge, hours earlier, Ishmael Wurayai (21) from Beitbridge was arrested for allegedly killing his nephew, Albert Wurayai (25), with a single strike from an empty beer bottle.

According to police, the incident happened on 24 July 2025, during what was supposed to be a normal beer-drinking gathering. A misunderstanding broke out, tempers flared — and Wurayai allegedly turned into a killer, smashing a bottle against his nephew’s head.

The injured Albert was rushed to Beitbridge Hospital, later transferred to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Two murders. Two beer bottles. Two names that sound like death commands. Coincidence? Some say it’s dark irony, others call it ancestral prophecy playing out violently in the open.B Metro