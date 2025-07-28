HIGH TAXES CHOKING BUSINESSES : MTHULI

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube has announced that he will make major policy changes within the next two weeks that will ensure viability among small scale businesses.
Prof Mthuli was
addressing delegates at an investment conference held in Masvingo recently
where he acknowledged that the current obtaining environment was stifling small
businesses and in an effort to address that he promised to make major policy
changes which he said are going to promote the ease of doing business.
“In terms of
the cost of doing business, we are seized as government with this matter and we
are going to reduce the cost of doing business, watch the space within the next
two weeks, the cost of licenses will come down.
“Secondly, the
number of licenses or steps towards the acquisition of permissions will be
reduced. Between now and two weeks we should announce a reduction in the
monetary value of licenses and over the next six months reduction in the number
of steps to acquire these licenses,” said Prof Mthuli.
Prof Mthuli
said the move would benefit both the government and the small businesses as
most were surviving in business through cheating government.
“Some
businesses are only profitable because they are not complying with the rules.
It cannot be the case that you only remain in business if you cheat government
hence government will reduce what it needs from you then you can do business
competitively,” said Prof Mthuli.
Prof Mthuli
said the province was being tasked to look for a special economic zone which
will be supported by government as part of a national campaign to boost
investment opportunities in the countries.
“Government
remains committed to creating a conducive environment for investment in
particular lowering regulatory costs and improve ease of doing business with a
focus on beneficiation especially in downstream processing of minerals like
lithium batteries, steel production. We should be able to establish special
economic zones to support some of these beneficiation initiatives. Minister
Ezra Chadzamira we are asking you and your team to find some project which will
be awarded a special economic zone status especially if the project is focusing
on value addition,” he said.
Government
policy and heavy taxation have been significantly stifling businesses in
Zimbabwe especially in the formal sector. TellZimNews
