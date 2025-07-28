TWO BRIT SMUGGLERS JAILED

Two British nationals arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after being found in possession of 124 packs of dagga were last Friday jailed nine years each.

Tihaise Darlin Elisha (18) and Taylor Tamara Simone (20) were found guilty by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo

Gofa ruled that there was overwhelming evidence against the accused, adding that the State proved a prima facie case.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje proved that on May 1, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit stationed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport received a tip-off about foreign nationals in possession of illicit drugs entering the country aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The detectives identified the suspects at the airport's arrival terminal as they retrieved four suitcases from the luggage carousel. The two convicts were immediately taken to the airport's search bay, where their bags were thoroughly inspected.

The search uncovered 124 packs of dagga, weighing approximately 66,9 kilogrammes.

The drugs were concealed in the four suitcases and had an estimated street value of US$669 000.

The dagga smugglers were issued a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority exhibit seizure confirmation receipt and taken into custody. Newsday