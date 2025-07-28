TWO BRIT SMUGGLERS JAILED

Two British nationals arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after being found in possession of 124 packs of dagga were last Friday jailed nine years each.
Tihaise Darlin
Elisha (18) and Taylor Tamara Simone (20) were found guilty by Harare regional
magistrate Marehwanazvo
Gofa ruled that
there was overwhelming evidence against the accused, adding that the State
proved a prima facie case.
Prosecutor
Anesu Chirenje proved that on May 1, detectives from the CID Drugs and
Narcotics Unit stationed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
received a tip-off about foreign nationals in possession of illicit drugs
entering the country aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.
The detectives
identified the suspects at the airport's arrival terminal as they retrieved
four suitcases from the luggage carousel. The two convicts were immediately
taken to the airport's search bay, where their bags were thoroughly inspected.
The search
uncovered 124 packs of dagga, weighing approximately 66,9 kilogrammes.
The drugs were
concealed in the four suitcases and had
an estimated street value of US$669 000.
The dagga
smugglers were issued a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority exhibit seizure confirmation
receipt and taken into custody. Newsday
