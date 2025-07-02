NOT GUILTY : MAU MAU ACQUITTED

Businessman Stalin Mau Mau, who was facing charges of abusing his office when, as board chairman of the Manyame Sub-Catchment Council, he authorised the payment of a US$120,000 golden handshake to former CEO Wensley Muchineri, has been acquitted.

Mau Mau, who is also a prominent boxing promoter, was facing criminal charges which were instigated by the Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council.

The charges related to the termination of contract golden handshake which was paid to Muchineri.

He authorised the payment of US$84 000 and ZWL155 million to the outgoing CEO.

The gratuity contract for Muneri stipulated that 70 percent of the payment would be in United States dollars and 30 percent in local currency.

However, the Council argued the process was not done procedurally as there was no proper quorum of board members for such a decision to be passed.

Further allegations were that Mau Mau failed to notify the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Authority and the Ministry of Finance.

The State was claiming the board members, who attended the AGM, did not make up a quorum as needed under the Corporate Governance Act to ratify a resolution.

In his ruling, magistrate Taurai Manuwere ruled that there was no evidence to prove the essential element of the offence.

“There is no evidence on which a reasonable court acting carefully might properly convict and the evidence adduced on behalf of the State is so manifestingly unreliable that no reasonable court could safely act on it,” ruled Manuwere.

“Clearly, therefore, from the foregoing, the application for discharge at the close of the case for prosecution is hereby granted.

“Applicant is here discharged at close of the case for prosecution in terms of Section (198 (3) of the code. Accordingly, I find him NOT GUILTY.”

It was proven through minutes produced in court that the board had, in fact, met for an extraordinary full Council meeting to deliberate on the matter and minutes were produced in court.

Thereafter, the resolutions of the board were ratified by the AGM of the stakeholders.

The magistrate ruled that Mau Mau had notified the relevant Ministries in accordance with the law.

It is alleged that in October 2023, when Muchineri was still with the Council, he wrote a letter seeking a mutual contract termination agreement.

The letter was presented to the board by Mau Mau and on November 29, in the same year, an extraordinary full board meeting resolved to pay Mr Manuwere the requested gratuity.

On the same day, Mau Mau wrote to the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and the Minister of Finance notifying them of the terminal benefits that had been agreed by the board.

On December 14, Mau Mau advised the Council’s AGM of the developments. H Metro