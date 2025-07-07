TWO BROTHERS ARRESTED IN SA FOR THE US$4M HEIST

Police have arrested two suspects in South Africa in connection with the audacious US$4 million Ecobank Bulawayo branch cash-in-transit armed robbery that rocked Zimbabwe in October last year.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of brothers Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu, who were apprehended on Saturday and are now awaiting extradition to Zimbabwe.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu in connection with the US$4 million Bulawayo Ecobank robbery heist which occurred on 3rd October 2024. The suspects were arrested on 5 July 2025 in the Republic of South Africa, and the due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects’ extradition to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the arrests were made possible through a collaborative effort between the ZRP and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Describing the breakthrough as a major milestone in ongoing investigations, Comm Nyathi said the ZRP continues to be relentless in its efforts to apprehend all suspects linked to the robbery.

Comm Nyathi said the due process of the law is now underway to facilitate the extradition of the suspects to Zimbabwe.

“Comprehensive efforts to arrest all suspects will be religiously pursued for the law to take its course without fear or favour,” he said.

Comm Nyathi urged anyone with information related to the holdup or any other crime to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“The public can be assured that the police are working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the heist are held accountable,” he said.

The Ecobank robbery, still regarded as the largest cash heist in the country’s history, stunned the nation and sparked serious debate around the security of financial institutions.

However, recent developments have cast a shadow over the investigations, with last week’s high-profile arrests in Bulawayo ending in controversy.

Two suspects, Sibonginkosi Sibanda and Thokozani Zulu, initially paraded as key suspects, appeared in court on charges that were later downgraded from armed robbery to money laundering. Zulu was cleared of all charges while Sibanda, an employee of Safeguard Security Company, was formally charged and remanded in custody, pending a bail ruling expected today.

The dramatic twist in court came as Sibanda and Zulu’s lawyer, Mr Prince Butshe-Dube of Butshe and Associates, exposed glaring inconsistencies in the State’s case.

Under intense cross-examination, investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Tawedzerwa Shiriyapenga admitted to discrepancies in his affidavit and testimony.

Det Asst Insp Shiriyapenga initially denied arresting the suspects for armed robbery, only for his own affidavit, prepared that morning, to contradict his claims. He dismissed the inconsistency as a “typing error”.

Despite visibly struggling under questioning, Det Asst Insp Shiriyapenga insisted that Sibanda was a flight risk, alleging he had acquired several properties using proceeds from the robbery. These allegedly include two houses in Cowdray Park and Mbundane, two rural homesteads and two vehicles, a Honda Fit and a Hino truck, some of which are registered under his wife and daughter’s names.

Mr Butshe-Dube said his client had no criminal record and was a suitable candidate for bail, arguing that there was no concrete evidence linking him to the heist.

The heist, involving the theft of US$4 million from a cash-in-transit vehicle en route to deposit funds at Ecobank in Bulawayo, has remained unsolved for nearly a year. The crime shocked the country and has become one of the most closely-watched criminal investigations in Zimbabwe.

The arrest of the Vumbunu brothers in South Africa has reignited hopes of a breakthrough, even as questions linger over the initial arrests and the State’s ability to secure convictions. Chronicle