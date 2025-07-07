FORMER MP, MAKOVA DIES

Former Bikita West Member of Parliament and ex-Director of the Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations Department, Retired Colonel Claudious Makova, has died.

He was 79.

Rtd Col Makova, who retired from the ZNA in 1995 before serving two terms as Bikita West MP (Zanu-PF) from 2002, died yesterday morning at Hippo Valley Medical Centre in Chiredzi.

He had been unwell for some time and was recently airlifted to Harare after falling sick before his condition stabilised. Claudious Makova (Jnr), confirmed his father’s death.

“The family has lost a pillar of strength and a unifier who was also an embodiment of hard work in the family,” he said.

“He had been unwell for the past month until his untimely demise at Hippo Valley Medical Centre at 11.34am this morning.”

Mr Makova Jnr said his father’s condition deteriorated in the last four days resulting in his hospitalisation.

He said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course. Bikita Zanu PF District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) chair Cde Chamunoda Taruwona said Rtd Col Makova had left visible footprints of development across Bikita.

“We are very saddened by the passing on of Rtd Col Makova and his loss has created a huge void that will be difficult to fill. He leaves a legacy of hard work in Bikita West constituency where he served as MP for two terms starting in 2002 when he won a parliamentary by-election.”

Cde Taruwona said Rtd Col Makova, who was a member of the Zanu PF’s National Consultative Assembly at the time of his death, would be remembered for building secondary schools across Bikita West during his stint as legislator.

“He spearheaded the building of many schools in Bikita West constituency that had few secondary schools and the people in the constituency will forever cherish his legacy of building schools and clinics.”

Rtd Col Makova, who was a proud sugar cane farmer in Chiredzi, was also mourned by the sugar cane farming community.

Zimbabwe Sugar Cane Development Association chairperson Mrs Bernadette Tamba described Rtd Col Makova’s death as a big loss for the sugar cane farming community in the Lowveld.

“As commercial sugar cane farmers in the Lowveld, we have been robbed of a development-oriented colleague, we have indeed been left exposed following his death,” said Mrs Tamba.

Rtd Col Makova retired from the Zimbabwe National Army in 1995 where he was Director of Army Public Relations holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He assumed the rank of Colonel upon retirement.

Rtd Col Makova is survived by six children.