ZANU-PF Harare Provincial Chairman, Cde Masimirembwa, introduced Elder Dr. K. Tagwirei to ZANU-PF supporters in Epworth and announced that the ZANU-PF Harare Province has recommended Dr. K. Tagwirei for co-option into the ZANU-PF Central Committee. He stated that they are now… pic.twitter.com/zqvuJsgIXl