TRAFFIC LIGHTS IN HARARE : ANCIENT RELICS

AT many intersections across the capital, Harare, traffic signals – those silent sentinels of order – are dying tragic, undignified deaths.

Flattened, beheaded or ft dangling, they are no longer guardians of traffic flow and safety.

They are victims of a madness where wild honking is the new law and what ordinarily should be a thoroughfare has become a jungle.

Instead of enforcing harmony, they now litter junctions across Harare like relics of failed peace.

From Nemakonde Road to Herbert Chitepo Avenue, from High Glen Road to Samora Machel Avenue and from Seke Road to Julius Nyerere Way, poles lie shattered, heads twisted off or drooping like wilting sunflowers, and lanterns reduced to broken glass and exposed wires.

What was once structured is now savaged.

But this is no freak accident.

It is a pattern, a cycle and crisis where Harare’s traffic lights are casualties of reckless motorists, absent traffic police, poor planning and official lethargy.

Drive along Nemakonde Road from Marlborough, Westgate and Bluff Hill into Harare’s central business district (CBD) via King George Road and you will experience a perilous ritual.

The stretch from Harare Drive through to King George Road resembles a battlefield.

Lanterns look skyward, pleading to indifferent heavens. At the Harare Drive-Nemakonde Road intersection, where four lanes converge in frenzied uncertainty, the traffic light system is under siege.

On a recent morning, the wreckage looked fresh: twisted steel, glass and a bouquet of wires drooping from a cracked signal head.

A single pole, dislodged from its concrete footing, lay across the tarmac.

On the opposite side, two yellow steel poles lay sprawling, stripped of their essentials, completing the massacre.

Exposed wires, stones, bricks, plastics and debris were strewn about, creating a picture of a war zone.

A reckless driving culture, marked by speeding kombis, mishikashika, drunk drivers and unlicensed motorists and those who generally disregard road etiquette, has exposed traffic lights to new gods.

The aforesaid intersection has been blacked out most of the time since the traffic lights were installed and Nemakonde Road rehabilitated, causing chaos and collisions.

The scene is not isolated.

“The crashes are no longer surprising. It always happens at night. These poles are somehow cursed,” said a nearby vendor, Dunmore Matambanadzo.

He gestures at the destruction.

“They put in new lights earlier this year. Weeks later, they were gone. Since then, it is just chaos, particularly at peak hours.”

His tone is tired, not from telling the story, but from living it.

“Rarely does a day pass without accidents occurring, sometimes pileups, but none fatal yet.”

Matambanadzo believes that even if replaced, the lights would be hit again within days.

The poles, he argues, are too close to the road, vulnerable to haulage trucks turning right into Harare Drive.

The carnage continues at Nemakonde and King George, where three lights have been flattened. At King George and Cork Road, one light is entirely gone.

At Josiah Tongogara and Milton, and Herbert Chitepo and Leopold Takawira, the signals are absent, malfunctioning or simply ignored. At these junctions, the rule is “guess and go” and let the will of God prevail.

This western-northern artery into the CBD serves thousands of commuters daily.

Yet traffic signals are under attack.

The cost?

Human lives, twisted metal and unending frustration. As tempers flare, drivers barrel through blind turns.

Pedestrians — vendors, schoolchildren and the elderly — dart between lanes of chaos.

“It is not just frustrating; it is terrifying. You treat each broken light as a gamble, and too often, luck runs out,” reckons David Tshuma, a commuter from Marlborough.

Across town, at Samora Machel Avenue and Simon Vengai Muzenda Street, one pole bows with its head wrecked off.

Another lies on the tarmac, its three-way signal face down, as if knocked out by a car with a grudge.

On paper, Harare has 69 traffic light-controlled intersections in the CBD.

Ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit last year, 31 were upgraded. Yet others were decommissioned when roads were dualised.

According to May figures, only 48 lights were working. Recent data shows that 41 percent are dark. Sunday Mail