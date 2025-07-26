ED DOLES OUT US$200K TO CHURCHES

The Presidential Empowerment Fund has been extended to the church, with a US$200 000 revolving fund having been availed this Saturday.
The initiative
is aimed at funding income generating projects for members of Apostolic and
Zion churches.
Speaking during
the handover ceremony at the Vapostori4ED international conference in Harare
this Saturday, Presidential Investment Advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara highlighted
that the move is aimed at empowering the apostolic sect to meaningfully
contribute to national development.
“The President
has sent me to come and give you an empowerment fund of US$200 000. Everything
has a starting point, it’s not about starting with a huge amount, this is a
seed coming from the President. You therefore need to go and plant this seed
and water it with prayers and you will see it will blossom,” he said.
Church leaders,
led by Chairperson Vapostori4ED, Madzibaba Moses Gwasira hailed President
Mnangagwa for the timely intervention.
“We are
grateful to receive this gift from the president of the republic of Zimbabwe
Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, he indeed has people at heart, he doesn’t discriminate
people.we are going to sit down and plan accordingly,” he said.
The fund was
unveiled during the Johane Masowe eChishanu church’s three day conference in
Harare.
“We were
gathered here for 3 days praying for our nation and the preservation of life.
Of late there has been increased road carnage and this calls for God’s
intervention. We were also praying for our leaders for God to guide them in
achieving the government’s vision of transforming livelihoods by 2030,” said
Johane Masowe eChishanu representative, Madzibaba Simbarashe Nengomasha.
Vapostori4ED
will also benefit from the presidential borehole sinking scheme, while funds
will be availed for the construction of toilets at various Apostolic sects’
places of worship. zbc
