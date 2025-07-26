ED DOLES OUT US$200K TO CHURCHES



The Presidential Empowerment Fund has been extended to the church, with a US$200 000 revolving fund having been availed this Saturday.

The initiative is aimed at funding income generating projects for members of Apostolic and Zion churches.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Vapostori4ED international conference in Harare this Saturday, Presidential Investment Advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara highlighted that the move is aimed at empowering the apostolic sect to meaningfully contribute to national development.

“The President has sent me to come and give you an empowerment fund of US$200 000. Everything has a starting point, it’s not about starting with a huge amount, this is a seed coming from the President. You therefore need to go and plant this seed and water it with prayers and you will see it will blossom,” he said.

Church leaders, led by Chairperson Vapostori4ED, Madzibaba Moses Gwasira hailed President Mnangagwa for the timely intervention.

“We are grateful to receive this gift from the president of the republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, he indeed has people at heart, he doesn’t discriminate people.we are going to sit down and plan accordingly,” he said.

The fund was unveiled during the Johane Masowe eChishanu church’s three day conference in Harare.

“We were gathered here for 3 days praying for our nation and the preservation of life. Of late there has been increased road carnage and this calls for God’s intervention. We were also praying for our leaders for God to guide them in achieving the government’s vision of transforming livelihoods by 2030,” said Johane Masowe eChishanu representative, Madzibaba Simbarashe Nengomasha.

Vapostori4ED will also benefit from the presidential borehole sinking scheme, while funds will be availed for the construction of toilets at various Apostolic sects’ places of worship. zbc