BETTER SCHOOLS FUND IS A SCAM : AUDIT

The Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe (BSPZ) Fund, which collects millions of dollars every year from school children, is a huge scam as it operates with neither a registered constitution nor the necessary approvals of the Ministry of Finance and Parliament, as is required by the law for such a facility, an audit into alleged misuse of funds by Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike, and some of her senior staff has concluded.

Hence, the BSPZ in Masvingo is illegal, and those who are collecting money from parents and using it are doing so illegally, concluded the audit.

The lack of the necessary checks and balances exposes BSPZ funds to serious abuse, misappropriations, and manipulations, says the audit carried out by the Director of Internal Audit in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education between April and May 2025.

The BSPZ Fund in Masvingo was used to buy furniture, laptops, and cell phones for managers, which is not its purpose, according to the audit.

There are no functional oversight committees for BSPZ, the audit revealed.

According to the Public Finance Management Act read with Public Service Management (Treasury Instructions), no Public Officer is allowed to collect money from a fund like BSPZ unless BSPZ’s constitution is approved by Treasury and is tabled before Parliament, and BSPZ shall also not be allowed to operate unless the two conditions are met.

Efforts to get a comment from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Moses Mhike were futile. The Ministry of Finance could also not be reached for a comment.

The audit done between April 7 and May 2025 instructs that Mhike, among other things, make a refund of US$1 435 for T and S claims she made from BSPZ for a three-day trip to Chiredzi that she never made. The audit concludes that Mhike certified her own claim form without involving officers. In her response, Mhike says she doesn’t really remember when or how the claim arose and blames the Chief Accountant for mixing up claims.

Mhike is supposed to have made the trip with two school inspectors, who both said that they did not undertake that trip with her. Mileage log sheets from ministry vehicles also did not show that she undertook the trip.

The audit also recommends that Mhike, who is currently facing corruption charges at Masvingo Magistrates Court, be charged by the Ministry over an overclaim of US$260 for the same trip.

“The non-registration of the Provincial Office constitution renders it illegal (BSPZ) for the province to collect and utilise funds from schools in terms of the Public Finance Management Act,” reads part of the audit report.

The audit, which is in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, slams Masvingo Provincial Financial Director, Liniah Chinoda, for paying herself ZW$27,141 million from the treasury plus US$898 from BSPZ relocation allowances, which none of the two other directors transferred alongside her from the Ministry of Finance received.

The report says there is no evidence that such payments to her were either approved or normal procedure was followed and the Public Service Commission to determine whether Chinoda was entitled to the allowance. There were also no supporting documents for the payments.

The auditors also cautioned that such payments are not sustainable for Government if every transfer was going to receive the allowances.

The audit also accuses Chinoda of receiving excess payment of US$1 050 in the process and advises that the amount be recovered. The audit condemns checks and balances at Masvingo Province and calls for the introduction of mechanisms to avoid many anomalies that were noted. It also warned that the anomalies would put the Ministry of Education into disrepute.

The PED’s main defence to the allegations is that there is bad blood between her and other senior officers at Masvingo, including the chief accountant. She alleged that the senior officers were trapping the two so that they could be charged for misconduct.

Mhike also told the audit team that the problem of not registering the BSPZ constitution with Treasury and Parliament is not unique to Masvingo, but it affects all provinces. She argued that she could not be blamed for a countrywide problem. Masvingo Mirror