THIEVES BREAK INTO CAR, STEAL US$1 300 AND PISTOL

A motorist in Gweru lost US$1 300 and a pistol to suspected thieves who broke into his vehicle while he had gone to look for water to drink.
Midlands
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the
incident, which occurred near Drive Inn in Gweru on 15 July around 3PM.
“The police
have launched an investigation following the theft of cash and a firearm from a
motor vehicle that was parked near Drive Inn, Gweru,” he said.
Inspector
Mahoko said the motorist, Tafadzwa Mutauriki (40), had parked his Nissan
Vannette truck at a car wash and locked the doors before stepping away briefly.
“He locked the
doors and went to fetch some water. Five minutes later, he returned and found
the doors open,” said Insp Mahoko.
Mutauriki then
discovered that a satchel containing US$1 300, a pistol, a loaded magazine and
30 loose rounds of ammunition had been stolen.
“We urge
members of the public to enhance the security of their property. We also call
upon anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits to
come forward,” said Insp Mahoko. Chronicle
