THIEVES BREAK INTO CAR, STEAL US$1 300 AND PISTOL

A motorist in Gweru lost US$1 300 and a pistol to suspected thieves who broke into his vehicle while he had gone to look for water to drink.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which occurred near Drive Inn in Gweru on 15 July around 3PM.

“The police have launched an investigation following the theft of cash and a firearm from a motor vehicle that was parked near Drive Inn, Gweru,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said the motorist, Tafadzwa Mutauriki (40), had parked his Nissan Vannette truck at a car wash and locked the doors before stepping away briefly.

“He locked the doors and went to fetch some water. Five minutes later, he returned and found the doors open,” said Insp Mahoko.

Mutauriki then discovered that a satchel containing US$1 300, a pistol, a loaded magazine and 30 loose rounds of ammunition had been stolen.

“We urge members of the public to enhance the security of their property. We also call upon anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits to come forward,” said Insp Mahoko. Chronicle