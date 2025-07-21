PAY OR LOSE PROPERTY : MWONZORA ORDERED

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora risks having party property attached after the court granted an application by a former employee to register a ruling compelling him to settle salary arrears. The application was filed by Kudzanayi Mashumba, who is owed US$7 600 in unpaid wages by the MDC-T.

The application for registration was granted on July 9 this year.

Mashumba cited the MDC-T and a labour officer, Constance Kadenga, as first and second respondents, respectively.

The registration of the ruling at the Labour Court paves way for legal action that may result in the attachment of MDC-T's property if the party fails to settle the debt.

The original ruling, which ordered Mwonzora to pay Mashumba the outstanding amount, had not been registered with the court, limiting its enforceability.

By registering the order, Mashumba has acquired the legal basis to enforce the ruling through the sheriff of court.

Mashumba worked for the opposition MDC-T party as chief aide to the presidium but fell out with the leader over political differences.

“I was employed by the first respondent (MDCT) as the chief aide to the presidium on the 1st of April 2020 on a salary of US$550 per month and a cellphone allowance of US$50,” Mashumba said in his founding affidavit.

“On the 21st of October 2021, the applicant and first respondent appeared before the second respondent (Kadenga) in conciliation proceedings, which yielded no results; hence, a certificate of no settlement was issued.

“The first respondent failed to submit notice of response after being served with the statement of claim. As such, on the 16th of November 2021, I filed my statement of claim against the first respondent. On the 16th of May 2022, the second respondent proceeded to make a draft ruling, which was in my favour."

Kadenga's draft ruling was not confirmed by the Labour Court in terms of section 93(5)(a) of the Labour Act then.

The introduction of section 128 by the Labour Amendment Act 2023 permits registration of that ruling as an order of the court for execution. Newsday