TEACHER ORDERED TO PAY MAINTENANCE TO COP EX- HUBBY

A school teacher has been ordered to pay US$60 in maintenance to her ex-husband from this month and also share the payment of their two children’s school fees.

Memory Mawarire was dragged to the Harare Civil Court by her former husband, Innocent Ndingani, who is a police officer.

In his application, Innocent said the couple was married for 14 years.

“I was married to Memory Mawarire from 2009 to 2023 and, during our marriage, we gave birth to two children.

“She is not helping me to feed the the children or pay school fees for both children.

“Despite being given the custody by the court, she gave me the children.”

Memory argued that she returns home every weekend to look after the children.

She also claimed she was the one who bought school uniforms for the children.

“I have been to courts with this man several times because of his bad character and irresponsibility.

“He is one of the laziest men under the sun who always wants to be helped by his wife.

“We have since separated because of that and he has been a threat to my house maids.

“Three different house maids left unceremoniously because of him and I am the one who bought 80 percent of the building material for our house,” said Memory. Herald