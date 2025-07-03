TEACHER ORDERED TO PAY MAINTENANCE TO COP EX- HUBBY

A school teacher has been ordered to pay US$60 in maintenance to her ex-husband from this month and also share the payment of their two children’s school fees.
Memory Mawarire
was dragged to the Harare Civil Court by her former husband, Innocent Ndingani,
who is a police officer.
In his
application, Innocent said the couple was married for 14 years.
“I was married
to Memory Mawarire from 2009 to 2023 and, during our marriage, we gave birth to
two children.
“She is not
helping me to feed the the children or pay school fees for both children.
“Despite being
given the custody by the court, she gave me the children.”
Memory argued
that she returns home every weekend to look after the children.
She also
claimed she was the one who bought school uniforms for the children.
“I have been to
courts with this man several times because of his bad character and
irresponsibility.
“He is one of
the laziest men under the sun who always wants to be helped by his wife.
“We have since
separated because of that and he has been a threat to my house maids.
“Three
different house maids left unceremoniously because of him and I am the one who
bought 80 percent of the building material for our house,” said Memory. Herald
