BUS LEVY : LEARNERS BARRED FROM EXAMS

The education ministry has ordered the immediate reinstatement of pupils at Mafakela Primary School in Bulawayo who were allegedly barred from writing their mid-term examinations for failing to pay a US$25 bus levy.
There are
claims that several learners were excluded from tests this week after failing
to pay the busy levy, despite having paid their tuition fees.
A parent, who
spoke to CITE on condition of anonymity, said the issue came to light on
Monday.
She said her
daughter in Grade Five had returned home to report that she had not been
allowed to sit her exams because of non-payment of the bus levy.
“I have got my
daughter, she is in Grade Five. She came on Monday saying she did not write the
tests, and the reason was that she had not paid for the bus, although her fees
have been paid,” said the parent.
She said
further inquiries with neighbours and other children confirmed the situation.
Learners who had not paid the levy were reportedly placed in home economics
classes, while others sat for examinations.
When contacted
for comment, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Director of
Communications and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the matter and said the
government had taken swift action.
“We wish to
reassure the nation that the Government of Zimbabwe takes such allegations
seriously and is acting decisively to address this matter. The Ministry
confirms it is now fully apprised of the situation at Mafakela Primary school,”
said Ndoro.
He cited
Section 75 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to
education, and the Education Act (Chapter 25:04), as well as Ministry circulars
such as Secretary’s Minute Number 2 of 2024, which reinforce this position.
Ndoro stressed that no child should be excluded from examinations because of
socio-economic circumstances.
Ndoro confirmed
that the affected pupils at Mafakela Primary School were to be immediately
reinstated to sit their mid-term examinations with effect from Wednesday. He
said any school officials found to have violated this policy would face
disciplinary action in accordance with civil service procedures.
He also
explained that the school administration, working with the School Development
Association and district officials, had been instructed to resolve any issues
of outstanding fees through lawful and non-punitive means. This includes
engaging parents or guardians through mutual payment agreements, ensuring that
no learner is victimised or penalised for non-payment.
He further
stated that to prevent the recurrence nationwide, the Ministry will immediately
reissue a circular to all Provincial District Education Offices,as well as
school heads, reinforcing the absolute prohibition on excluding learners from
examinations or core activities due to non-payment. District schools inspectors
have been directed to conduct urgent compliance audits within their
jurisdictions.
Furthermore,
sensitisation programmes for school authorities, SDAs, and parents on lawful
debt-recovery processes will be intensified.
“Corrective
action is underway, and the Ministry will ensure accountability. We urge the
public to report any similar violations immediately to their Provincial
Education Director,” Ndoro said. CITE
