STARLINK OUTAGE HITS ZIM

Satellite internet provider Starlink is currently experiencing a network outage, with technical teams said to be working on resolving the issue.

In a brief statement on X, the company acknowledged the disruption and assured users that restoration efforts are in progress.

“Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience and will share an update once this issue is resolved,” read the statement.

The outage has affected connectivity for users in several regions, prompting concerns over reliability, especially in areas where Starlink is the primary source of internet access.