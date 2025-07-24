BUS CRASHES INTO CARS ALONG SEKE ROAD

A Trip Trans bus was involved in an accident this evening near the spot where 17 people perished in another crash involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus on Tuesday.

The driver of the Trip Trans bus lost control and rammed into two cars travelling in the same direction.

Passengers on the bus and the occupants of the two cars escaped unhurt.

The conductor disappeared with the cash paid as bus fare, leaving the passengers stranded.

The accident happened at the Prince Edward Water Works, a few metres before the Manyame River Bridge where 17 people were killed in a horrific accident on Tuesday.

Trip Trans dispatched another bus to ferry the stranded passengers to their final destinations after the conductor fled the scene.

The bus was travelling to Seke. Herald