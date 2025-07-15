PROPHET SODOMISES TEEN

A self-styled prophet from an apostolic sect has appeared at Mbare Magistrates’ Court on charges of sodomising a 19-year-old fellow church member on several occasions since October 2023.

Innocent Bauti (31) was not asked to plead to charges of aggravated indecent assault and was remanded in custody to July 16 for bail application.

Allegations against Bauti are that sometime in October 2023, he recruited the 19-year-old as his aide, commonly known as musondosi in vernacular, among apostolic sect members.

On October 26, 2023 and at around 8pm, Bauti invited the teenager to his house and he complied.

Upon arrival, Bauti ordered him to undress and sleep on the bed facing upwards, as he wanted to pray for him to become a famous prophet in future. It is alleged that Bauti then sodomised him.

On the following day, the two met and Bauti also sexually attacked him.

The matter came to light on the afternoon of June 8, 2025 when his parents noticed that he was distressed.

Upon being interviewed, he then revealed the sexual attack leading to Bauti’s arrest. Herald