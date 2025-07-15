MADAM BOSS TO TESTIFY IN PONZI SCHEME DIRECTORS TRIAL

The highly-anticipated trial of E-Creator Ponzi scheme directors, who allegedly defrauded unsuspecting individuals of over US$364 647, started yesterday.

Jao Zhao Jiatong and William Chui are facing fraud charges and have both pleaded not guilty.

Jao, represented by lawyer, Mr Moffat Makuvatsine, and Chui, represented by Mr Claude Bare, are accused of masterminding the scheme.

The State plans to summon high-profile witnesses, including Cleopatra Tarisai Munetsiva, popularly known as Madam Boss and Admire Mushambi, also known as Mama Vee.

In his defence outline, Jao denied any involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities.

He stated that he never misrepresented himself as running a profitable investment scheme with lucrative returns.

Jao also denied any participation in the formation or operations of the company, E-Creator Electronic Commerce (Private) Limited, which is at the centre of the allegations.

He argued that his alleged association with the crime stems from his acquaintance with two individuals, Thomas and Billy. Jao claimed he met Thomas at the airport in Zimbabwe, and they stayed at the same hotel, leading to a casual friendship.

He said he never met Billy and was unfamiliar with him until the allegations arose.

If he was seen in the company of Thomas, it was purely social and unrelated to any criminal activities.

Additionally, Jao asserted that he was not proficient in English and, as such, never communicated with any of the State witnesses.

He further said he was shocked by his arrest, as no incriminating evidence on his person, phone, or elsewhere has been found. Jao has been in remand since 2023.

Chui also denied the charges against him, maintaining his innocence in the matter.

Prosecutor Mr Loveti Muringwa alleged that in 2023, Jiatong and Billy created the E-Creator Pyramid Scheme with the intention to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

The accused allegedly misled complainants into believing that investing varying amounts of money into the scheme would yield significant profits.

Transactions were facilitated through multiple EcoCash lines registered under the company.

The State contends that Jiatong, Chui and their counterparts, were fully aware that the platform was fraudulent and incapable of generating any returns.

Acting on these false representations, complainants deposited various amounts of money via EcoCash, suffering financial losses.

According to the State, between late February and early March 2023, Jiatong and Thomas expressed interest in cryptocurrency trading to Nyasha Mudzamba, who introduced them to Chui.

Chui, who runs a digital marketing and cryptocurrency business, became involved in facilitating the alleged scheme. The accused converted money deposited by complainants into cryptocurrency.

At a later stage, Billy was introduced to conduct transactions on behalf of the accused when they were unavailable.

The court heard that large sums of money were withdrawn from EcoCash accounts:

Approximately US$250 000 was processed through an EcoCash agent owned by Blessing Julias. Herald