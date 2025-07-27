GOVT : WE WILL END URBAN LAND CHAOS

The Government is set to launch a far-reaching policy to curb rampant land corruption, contain illegal settlements and promote sustainable urban development as cities continue to rapidly expand, it has been learnt.

The draft policy document of the Urban State Land Management Policy — compiled by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works — represents a decisive shift in managing growing frustration over land barons, poor regulation and the proliferation of informal settlements lacking basic services.

The new framework builds on findings from the Justice Uchena Commission on the Sale of Urban State Land, which exposed deep-seated weaknesses in land administration.

The commission revealed that new settlements often lacked essential infrastructure such as roads, water and sewerage, as well as approved engineering designs, while public land is allocated for private use, undermining planned urban growth.

While past approaches sought to address historical imbalances in land access, they inadvertently enabled chaotic urban sprawl, land speculation and illegal allocations.

Speculative tendencies and land barons have also distorted the country’s land management system. It is believed that robust Government action will ensure balanced and sustainable urban development.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Dr John Basera emphasised the importance of collaboration in the development of the new policy.

“The Urban State Land Management Policy is a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together diverse stakeholders to shape a more effective and sustainable approach to urban land management,” he said.

“Aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, this policy represents a significant step towards realising the country’s development goals.”

The policy is premised on achieving sustainable, efficient and equitable management of urban land.

Its objectives include promoting public health and safety through planned development, eliminating fraudulent land deals and improving institutional coordination.

At its core are six strategic pillars — governance and decentralisation; innovation and technology; improved procedures and processes; stronger regulatory frameworks; infrastructure development; and planning and compliance.

The policy also provides for the establishment of urban State land management office structures at sub-national levels, with inter-ministerial task forces and technical committees to support coordinated implementation. To protect residents affected by development-induced displacement, a fair and transparent compensation framework will be enforced.

The Government has pledged to crowd in private sector participation to deliver resilient and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Ultimately, the policy seeks to end decades of ad hoc urbanisation and restore public confidence by ensuring land is allocated fairly, cities grow sustainably and local authorities deliver transparent services critical to national progress and Vision 2030 goals.

The Harare City Council estimates that there are over 100 000 irregular houses in and around the capital.

The local authority’s principal housing officer, Mr Edgar Dzehonye, recently told the Justice Maphios Cheda Commission of Inquiry into the governance of Harare that councillors were to blame for the mushrooming of irregular settlements.

“Land barons are now categorised by their wards as they use complicit councillors as their conduits to get council protection from eviction. The administrators in council have been stripped of their functions to allocate land,” he said. Sunday Mail