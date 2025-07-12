PARENTS TO FACE THE MUSIC OVER CHILDREN'S OFFENSES

Parents whose minor children are found guilty of drug-related or sexual offences in a court of law may also be held liable and face conviction, potentially incurring a hefty fine or jail term, according to the country’s existing statutes.
This revelation
was made by Zimbabwe Republic Police Mutare District Victim Friendly Unit (VFU)
assistant coordinator, Sergeant Precious Chiware, during a recent anti-child
marriages NotInMyVillage Campaign.
The campaign
brought together experts in law, medicine, and civil registry, as well as
traditional and community leaders from Mutare and Marange areas.
“It is sad that
most parents are unaware that they can be held liable for the offences
committed by their children. This provision was enacted to promote responsible
parental care and responsibility within our communities, ultimately serving the
best interests of the child,” she said.
The
NotInMyVillage Campaign seeks to significantly reduce cases of child marriages
and all forms of child sexual abuse nationwide.
The programme
specifically targets community and traditional leaders, as well as male adults,
in an effort to raise awareness and drive positive change.
In an interview
on the sidelines of the meeting, Manicaland National Aids Council provincial
manager, Mr Artwell Shiridzinomwa, explained: “It is a strategic decision to
target community and traditional leaders, as they hold significant influence
and their words carry weight within their communities. We are also
intentionally targeting males, as they often hold positions of authority as
fathers, parents, brothers, and decision-makers. However, it is also crucial to
acknowledge that they can be perpetrators of abuse, making it essential to
engage them in this conversation.”
The laws
governing parental liability for minors’ misconduct are outlined in Section 92
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23). This section
defines a “child” as an individual under the age of 18 and a “parent” as a
natural or adoptive parent.
Furthermore,
Section 2 of the Children’s Act (Chapter 5:06) defines a “guardian” as any
person who has permanent or temporary custody, charge, or care of a child.
In cases where
a parent or guardian is found liable for their child’s drug-related or sexual
offences, the penalties can be severe.
According to
the 2023 amendments of the Children’s Act (Chapter 5:06), allowing a child to
reside in or frequent a brothel can result in a fine not exceeding Level-12
(US$2 000) or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.
The legislation
further stipulates that anyone found guilty of causing or contributing to the
seduction, abduction, or commercial sexual exploitation of a child, or the
commission of immoral acts by a child, shall face a penalty of a fine not
exceeding Level-13 (US$3 000) or imprisonment for up to 15 years, or both.
Moreover,
causing a child to participate in or producing child sexual abuse material is
punishable by a fine not exceeding Level-14 (US$5 000) or imprisonment for up
to 15 years, or both.
According to
Section 2 of the Amendment, child sexual abuse material is defined as “any
representation, through publication, exhibition, cinematography, electronic
means, or any other means, of a child engaged in real or simulated explicit
sexual activities, or any representation of sexual parts of a child for
primarily sexual purposes.”
Renowned Mutare
lawyer, Mr Johannes Zviuya, of Bere Brothers Legal Practitioners, said: “In
Zimbabwe, the legal framework surrounding parental responsibility and liability
concerning minors, particularly focus on cases involving the exploitation of
minors, neglect, and the liability of parents or guardians when children commit
offences. Section 7 of the Children’s Act (Chapter 5:06) addresses the
responsibilities of parents and guardians concerning care and protection of
children and young persons.
“This legal
provision emphasises that parents can be held accountable, not only for direct
ill-treatment or neglect, but also for exposing children to harmful situations
that could lead to their involvement in criminal activities.
“If a parent or
guardian assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons, or exposes a child to
situations likely to cause unnecessary suffering, they are committing an
offence. This provision highlights that the responsibility of care extends
beyond mere physical safety to encompass the emotional and moral well-being of
the child. The law recognises that allowing a child to be in harmful situations
such as associating with known criminals, being in environments where illegal
activities occur, or failing to supervise them adequately can detrimentally
affect their development and lead to criminal behaviour.
“The most
significant aspect is Section 13 of the Children’s Act (Chapter 5:06), which
holds parents or guardians accountable if they fail to take reasonable steps to
prevent their child from committing an offence. The amended section articulates
that parents or guardians are guilty if they encourage, train, or provide
facilities for a child to commit an offence. They are also liable if they do
not take reasonable steps to prevent an offence, assuming they were in a
position to do so. The penalties for parents are equivalent to those that could
have been imposed on the child for the offence committed, emphasising the
gravity of parental responsibility.”
Mr Zviuya
explained that this provision underscores the legal obligation of parents and
the community at large to protect children from exploitation and curtail their
involvement in harmful activities.
This dual
approach, Mr Zviuya said, aims to foster a protective environment for children,
ensuring that communities collectively share responsibility of nurturing and
safeguarding the next generation.
“The legal
framework places significant responsibility on parents and guardians to ensure
the protection of the welfare of their children. This responsibility extends
beyond mere supervision – it involves actively preventing children from
engaging in criminal activities and ensuring they are not exposed to harmful
environments.
“Examples of
relevant crimes include child prostitution – should a minor be found engaging
in prostitution, the parent could face charges under Section 87 of the Criminal
Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) for failing to protect the
child from such exploitation.
“If a minor is
caught with illegal substances (drug offences), the parent may be held liable
under Section 13 of the Children’s Act (Chapter 5:06), if it is determined that
they did not take reasonable steps to prevent the child’s actions. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment