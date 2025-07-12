PROSECUTOR NABBED AS CORRUPTION RING IS BUSTED

A Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) team has arrested a Beitbridge prosecutor, a court interpreter, and a prison officer in a scandalous plot to commit a crime.

Prosecutor Beatrice Pedzisayi and court interpreter Bridget Mudau were arrested alongside an unnamed prison officer.

The trio is being held under CRB B TB 83/25 and CR ZACC 4/7/25, sources revealed on Friday.

ZACC commissioner Kindness Paradza, without giving more details, confirmed the arrests and said the suspects are set to appear in court on 23 July.

The case has sent shockwaves through the border town, with fears that more high-profile arrests may follow as investigations dig deeper into the corruption ring. Herald