PROSECUTOR NABBED AS CORRUPTION RING IS BUSTED

A Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) team has arrested a Beitbridge prosecutor, a court interpreter, and a prison officer in a scandalous plot to commit a crime.
Prosecutor
Beatrice Pedzisayi and court interpreter Bridget Mudau were arrested alongside
an unnamed prison officer.
The trio is
being held under CRB B TB 83/25 and CR ZACC 4/7/25, sources revealed on Friday.
ZACC
commissioner Kindness Paradza, without giving more details, confirmed the
arrests and said the suspects are set to appear in court on 23 July.
The case has
sent shockwaves through the border town, with fears that more high-profile
arrests may follow as investigations dig deeper into the corruption ring.
