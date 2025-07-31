GOVT TO CUT ZBC LICENCE FEES

The Government is finally turning down the volume on ZBC radio and TV licence fees.

After growing pressure from the public and parliamentarians, authorities are now set to reduce the cost of car radio and television licences, along with other hefty levies issued by ministries and departments.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed the move, saying a sweeping review is underway and will be completed within six months.

This comes after MPs slammed the US$30-per-term car radio licence as unjustified and out of touch with the pockets of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“There is a collective push to revise the fees. The recommendation is to lower it to something more reasonable, between US$5 and US$15,” said Muswere.

Motorists have long complained that the ZBC fee is both outdated and unfair, especially for vehicles that are rarely used or are without functioning radios.

Sources close to the review process said the cuts will not only affect radio licences but may also include passport fees, learner’s licences, import permits, and national parks access fees, among others.

Meanwhile, public transport operators and commuter drivers welcomed the news, saying the proposed US$5 to US$15 range was “realistic and long overdue.”

Consumer rights activists also hailed the move but urged government to ensure transparency and speed in the review process.

“The current fee structure is anti-poor. This review must reflect the reality on the ground. The time for lip service is over,” said one activist. Herald