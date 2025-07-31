GOVT TO CUT ZBC LICENCE FEES

The Government is finally turning down the volume on ZBC radio and TV licence fees.
After growing
pressure from the public and parliamentarians, authorities are now set to
reduce the cost of car radio and television licences, along with other hefty
levies issued by ministries and departments.
Information
Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed the move, saying a sweeping review is
underway and will be completed within six months.
This comes
after MPs slammed the US$30-per-term car radio licence as unjustified and out
of touch with the pockets of ordinary Zimbabweans.
“There is a
collective push to revise the fees. The recommendation is to lower it to
something more reasonable, between US$5 and US$15,” said Muswere.
Motorists have
long complained that the ZBC fee is both outdated and unfair, especially for
vehicles that are rarely used or are without functioning radios.
Sources close
to the review process said the cuts will not only affect radio licences but may
also include passport fees, learner’s licences, import permits, and national
parks access fees, among others.
Meanwhile,
public transport operators and commuter drivers welcomed the news, saying the
proposed US$5 to US$15 range was “realistic and long overdue.”
Consumer rights
activists also hailed the move but urged government to ensure transparency and
speed in the review process.
“The current
fee structure is anti-poor. This review must reflect the reality on the ground.
The time for lip service is over,” said one activist. Herald
