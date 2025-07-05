NO ZANU PF SPEAKERS AT THIS FUNERAL : FAMILY



The family of Takaendesa Chisese, an unsung hero, imprisoned together with Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo and Edgar Tekere in the 60s but savagely assaulted by Zanu PF youth in the 2008 Presidential run-off refused Zanu PF officials a platform to speak at his burial on Thursday.

Instead, the family allowed several opposition members to speak. The burial took place at Muwandi Village in Ward 21 under Chief Nyamandi. Chisese’s homestead is a stone-throw away from Zanu PF MP, Winston Chitando’s rural homestead.

Speaking at the funeral, 2023 Gutu Central opposition candidate, Matthew Takaona described Chisese as one of the greatest heroes of our time.

“Sekuru Chisese carried the cross until he died. He remained a custodian of the ideals of the liberation struggle. He died a pauper because he refused to renege on what people fought for, hence he was attacked and injured in defence of one man one vote.

“The key objective of the liberation struggle was one man one vote,” said Takaona.

He said that Zanu PF has been taken over by mercenaries who joined the war in pursuit of fortunes.

Speaking at the same occasion, Lloyd Mufudze who is an opposition District Co-ordinator advised village heads and chiefs against working for Zanu PF or any other political party. He said this was unlawful and not one of their duties and urged the traditional leaders to desist from that.

“You tarnish your names and your standing as traditional leaders when you do illegal things including forcing your subjects to support Zanu PF,” said Mufudze.

He said the MP for Gutu Central is Matthew Takaona.

“SADC declared that the 2023 elections were a sham and therefore there are no winners. Our MP is Matthew Takaona and Zanu PF can have Chitando as their MP if they like,” said Mufudze.

The opposition’s co-ordinator for Ward 21, Njodzi Jengwa told mourners that Chisese did not die of natural death but was murdered by Zanu PF thugs. He described the late as a freedom fighter.

He bemoaned those who continue to vote Zanu PF to be ashamed of themselves.

“Those who are delaying the freedom of the children of Zimbabwe, be ashamed. Spare a moment for your people and be ashamed,” reiterated Jengwa.

Chisese left Zanu PF to join the opposition in 1999 because he realised that it was the wrong party to be. Masvingo Mirror