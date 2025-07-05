NO ZANU PF SPEAKERS AT THIS FUNERAL : FAMILY

The family of Takaendesa Chisese, an unsung hero, imprisoned together with Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo and Edgar Tekere in the 60s but savagely assaulted by Zanu PF youth in the 2008 Presidential run-off refused Zanu PF officials a platform to speak at his burial on Thursday.
Instead, the
family allowed several opposition members to speak. The burial took place at
Muwandi Village in Ward 21 under Chief Nyamandi. Chisese’s homestead is a
stone-throw away from Zanu PF MP, Winston Chitando’s rural homestead.
Speaking at the
funeral, 2023 Gutu Central opposition candidate, Matthew Takaona described
Chisese as one of the greatest heroes of our time.
“Sekuru Chisese
carried the cross until he died. He remained a custodian of the ideals of the
liberation struggle. He died a pauper because he refused to renege on what
people fought for, hence he was attacked and injured in defence of one man one
vote.
“The key
objective of the liberation struggle was one man one vote,” said Takaona.
He said that
Zanu PF has been taken over by mercenaries who joined the war in pursuit of
fortunes.
Speaking at the
same occasion, Lloyd Mufudze who is an opposition District Co-ordinator advised
village heads and chiefs against working for Zanu PF or any other political
party. He said this was unlawful and not one of their duties and urged the
traditional leaders to desist from that.
“You tarnish
your names and your standing as traditional leaders when you do illegal things
including forcing your subjects to support Zanu PF,” said Mufudze.
He said the MP
for Gutu Central is Matthew Takaona.
“SADC declared
that the 2023 elections were a sham and therefore there are no winners. Our MP
is Matthew Takaona and Zanu PF can have Chitando as their MP if they like,”
said Mufudze.
The
opposition’s co-ordinator for Ward 21, Njodzi Jengwa told mourners that Chisese
did not die of natural death but was murdered by Zanu PF thugs. He described
the late as a freedom fighter.
He bemoaned
those who continue to vote Zanu PF to be ashamed of themselves.
“Those who are
delaying the freedom of the children of Zimbabwe, be ashamed. Spare a moment
for your people and be ashamed,” reiterated Jengwa.
Chisese left Zanu PF to join the opposition in 1999 because he realised that it was the wrong party to be. Masvingo Mirror
