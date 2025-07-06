GATA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Zesa Holdings executive chairperson Dr Sydney Gata has been declared a national hero and is set to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.
Dr Gata passed
away in Harare on Thursday after a short illness. He was 79.
Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador
Raphael Faranisi confirmed the latest development to The Herald Online
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, accompanied by senior government officials and prominent Zimbabwean businessman, regional investor, and Africa’s second-best philanthropist, Sir Wicknell Chivhayo, paid their respects following the passing of Sydney Gata, Executive Chairman… pic.twitter.com/Z5gWbRVVLs— C. H. MUKUNGUNUGWA (@CMukungunugwa) July 5, 2025
