GATA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Zesa Holdings executive chairperson Dr Sydney Gata has been declared a national hero and is set to be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Dr Gata passed away in Harare on Thursday after a short illness. He was 79.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Raphael Faranisi confirmed the latest development to The Herald Online



