GARDENER JAILED FOR US$40K HEIST

It started as a bold inside job but ended with a six-year sentence, US dollars under beds, and a steamy love triangle straight out of a soapie.

A cleaner and a gardener from a Chinese-owned company in Gweru teamed up with a cellphone dealer, two mystery men from Kadoma, and a whole lot of bad decisions to pull off a daring US$40 000 theft.

The sensational heist at Nelson Holdings in Gweru has taken a dramatic turn after gardener Felix Chikowo was sentenced to six years in prison, with one year suspended. That leaves the once-trusted groundsman staring down the barrel of five years behind bars after he quietly pleaded guilty in court this week.

Standing before Magistrate Beaulity Dube, Chikowo could barely whisper his plea. But CCTV footage and a money trail had already spoken louder than words.

The daring theft, which played out on the night of June 21, saw a safe dragged across town to Mkoba 6, where the loot was shared like festive bonuses. Chikowo and his co-accused, cleaner Rachael Mujakachi, were each handed US$6 000, while the rest of the cash vanished with two mystery men from Kadoma — one of whom, we now learn, may have been sleeping with the cleaner.

Mujakachi is now telling the court a story that has left jaws on the floor. She claims she didn’t steal a cent. Instead, she says the US$6 000 she received came from her new lover, a man she only knows as Gwazemba, who allegedly replaced her ex — none other than co-accused Langton Muza, better known in town as Gwedegwe, a flashy cellphone dealer.

According to Mujakachi, Gwazemba handed her the money while she was asleep in her room. She says she thought it was for her upkeep.

“He was my lover and part of the people who brought the safe home,” she told the stunned court. “I never asked where the money came from. I thought it was for my maintenance.”

That twist has now added more fuel to the fire of this already explosive case.

Mujakachi, who has denied the charges, remains in custody until her trial on 10 July, while Gwedegwe, still denying all involvement, is set to appear on 11 July.

What is not in dispute is that police were led straight to the stash thanks to alert detectives and unforgiving CCTV footage. Cameras caught Chikowo moving in and out of the Nelson Holdings office. When detectives raided his rented room, they found US$3 000 under the bed and another US$3 000 with his mother-in-law. Mujakachi tried hiding hers in her room, but cops sniffed out US$5 800. She claimed the missing US$200 had been blown during a shopping spree in Harare.

The Kadoma crew are still on the run, ghosting everyone, including Gwedegwe, who claims he got nothing and knows nothing.

But as the trials approach, all eyes are on how the remaining accused will spin their way out. Represented by Gweru lawyer Esau Mandipa, they’ll need all the courtroom magic they can summon.

Prosecutor Brandon Ndlovu says the State has more evidence coming and the story is far from over.

From cash under mattresses to lovers turned suspects, the Gweru heist saga continues. B Metro