MOST CASH HEISTS ARE INSIDE JOBS : COPS

Nearly all cash heists across the country have been traced back to inside jobs, where employees, either knowingly or unknowingly, provide crucial information to criminals.
This disturbing
trend has been confirmed by police reports, and a recent breakthrough in the
US$4 million Ecobank cash heist has brought the issue into sharp focus.
According to national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the risk
of a heist significantly increases when the financial stakes are high.
“Through our
investigations, we have discovered that it often comes down to a trend where
employees share information, sometimes willingly and at other times without
realising the consequences,” he said.
Commissioner
Nyathi explained that this pattern of betrayal is especially common in
companies that handle large sums of money, where the temptation to leak
sensitive information can be overwhelming. “Companies such as those involved in
Cash-In-Transit (CIT) operations, banks, supermarkets and mines are
particularly at risk of losing substantial amounts of money,” he said.
He emphasised
the key role played by security companies in preventing these insider threats.
“The main culprits are often those employed by security firms. To avoid hiring
individuals with criminal tendencies, these companies must carry out thorough
background checks,” said Commissioner Nyathi.
“It is,
therefore, the responsibility of each company to ensure that all employees are
properly vetted to prevent criminal activity.”
He added that
the implications of this growing trend are far-reaching and stressed the need
for companies to take proactive measures to mitigate risk.
Commissioner
Nyathi noted that by conducting rigorous background checks and fostering a
culture of transparency and accountability, employers can reduce the risk of
insider involvement.
“Routine or
impromptu staff reshuffling is vital, as it prevents employees from becoming
too comfortable in one role, which could lead to the leaking of sensitive
information,” he said.
“Anyone found
to have shared information that facilitates a heist can be charged and
sentenced to prison,” said Commissioner Nyathi. He acknowledged the complexity
of these cases, as employees may be complicit either consciously or
unwittingly.
“While some are
driven by greed, others may not fully understand the implications of their
actions. As we assess this trend, it’s important to recognise the human element
and to respond with both empathy and vigilance,” he said.
“By
understanding the vulnerabilities that contribute to insider crimes, we can
move towards creating a safer and more trustworthy environment for all.”
He added that
as police continue their investigations and efforts to curb cash heists, it is
essential that both companies and individuals remain alert.
“By
prioritising transparency, trust, and robust background checks, we can minimise
the risk of inside jobs and work towards a more secure future,” said
Commissioner Nyathi.
“When the
stakes are high, the likelihood of a heist is even higher. The time has come
for us to act collectively and decisively to prevent these crimes from
occurring in the first place.”
When asked
about the extradition of the Vumbunu brothers from South Africa, Commissioner
Nyathi said the process is ongoing and requires patience.
“Details will
be provided in due course,” he said.
The dramatic
arrest of brothers Abraham and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu in South Africa this week
has reignited public interest in the sensational Ecobank case.
Their capture,
the result of collaboration between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and
the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), is being hailed as a significant
breakthrough in a case many believed had gone cold.
The brothers,
now nicknamed the “Terror Twins”, are expected to be extradited to Zimbabwe to
face charges related to the Ecobank heist and potentially several others.
They have been linked to a spate of armed robberies in Bulawayo, allegedly targeting banks, money transfer agencies, and mining operations. Chronicle
