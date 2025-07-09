MAN KILLS SELF AT IN-LAWS

A Mutare man died last Thursday after he drank poison at his in-laws’ homestead following an altercation in which the in-laws had allegedly refused to assist his ailing wife.
Samson Taringa
(64) of Mutukwa Village, Chief Zimunya consumed an unknown substance around 9am
and was found vomiting blood behind a kitchen by his wife. He was rushed to
Victoria Chitepo Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
incident to Chipinge Times.
Circumstances
are that Taringa’s wife, Lynette Kaserera (65), was ill and Taringa believed
that Kaserera’s illness was not natural.
On the fateful
day, Taringa told his sister, Grace Mukaira (53) that he wanted to kill
himself. Taringa proceeded to his in-laws’ homestead at Gwese Village where he
consumed an unknown substance around 9am.
His wife found
him vomiting blood at the back of a kitchen hut and Taringa was rushed to
Chitaka clinic where he was referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital. He was
pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Masvingo Mirror
