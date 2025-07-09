MAN KILLS SELF AT IN-LAWS

A Mutare man died last Thursday after he drank poison at his in-laws’ homestead following an altercation in which the in-laws had allegedly refused to assist his ailing wife.

Samson Taringa (64) of Mutukwa Village, Chief Zimunya consumed an unknown substance around 9am and was found vomiting blood behind a kitchen by his wife. He was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

Circumstances are that Taringa’s wife, Lynette Kaserera (65), was ill and Taringa believed that Kaserera’s illness was not natural.

On the fateful day, Taringa told his sister, Grace Mukaira (53) that he wanted to kill himself. Taringa proceeded to his in-laws’ homestead at Gwese Village where he consumed an unknown substance around 9am.

His wife found him vomiting blood at the back of a kitchen hut and Taringa was rushed to Chitaka clinic where he was referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Masvingo Mirror