MINISTER LINKED TO MASVINGO GANG

Masvingo terror gang led by Esau Mutanho and Zanu PF district youth secretary, Mashingaidze Mabhucho which disrupted opposition leader Job Sikhala’s book launch on Friday is linked to Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira according to investigations carried out by Masvingo Mirror.

Mutanho uses Chadzamira’s Zanu PF branded Toyota Hilux Twin Cab AGE-0791 for Masvingo West Constituency to carry out his criminal activities. Sources said that the youth who disrupted the book launch gathered at Dhiyo Shopping Center and Mutanho promised them handsome payments from Chadzamira after the mission.

Sikhala has since filed a US$150 000 lawsuit against Mutanho.

Masvingo Mirror has several videos showing Mutanho disrupting different events opposed by Chadzamira including Masvingo West Zanu PF primary elections in which Chadzamira was a contestant and the PVO Bill hearing in Masvingo on May 16, 2024.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were futile as he neither answered his phone nor returned calls. Numerous visits to his office at Benjamin Burombo Building in Masvingo by Mirror reporters yielded nothing as he was said to be touring gold mines in the province.

Mutanho who is alleged to be an illegal money changer refused to comment and accused the reporter of harassing him.

Chadzamira allegedly vowed to block all opposition meetings in the province and any other meetings whose agenda he doesn’t agree with.

Maguchu who is unemployed and was drunk at the book launch said he is happy that he stopped the book launch. He accused the speakers at the event of attacking his President referring to Mnangagwa. Masvingo Mirror