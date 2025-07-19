MINISTER LINKED TO MASVINGO GANG

Masvingo terror gang led by Esau Mutanho and Zanu PF district youth secretary, Mashingaidze Mabhucho which disrupted opposition leader Job Sikhala’s book launch on Friday is linked to Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira according to investigations carried out by Masvingo Mirror.
Mutanho uses
Chadzamira’s Zanu PF branded Toyota Hilux Twin Cab AGE-0791 for Masvingo West
Constituency to carry out his criminal activities. Sources said that the youth
who disrupted the book launch gathered at Dhiyo Shopping Center and Mutanho
promised them handsome payments from Chadzamira after the mission.
Sikhala has
since filed a US$150 000 lawsuit against Mutanho.
Masvingo Mirror
has several videos showing Mutanho disrupting different events opposed by
Chadzamira including Masvingo West Zanu PF primary elections in which
Chadzamira was a contestant and the PVO Bill hearing in Masvingo on May 16,
2024.
Efforts to get
a comment from Chadzamira were futile as he neither answered his phone nor
returned calls. Numerous visits to his office at Benjamin Burombo Building in
Masvingo by Mirror reporters yielded nothing as he was said to be touring gold
mines in the province.
Mutanho who is
alleged to be an illegal money changer refused to comment and accused the
reporter of harassing him.
Chadzamira
allegedly vowed to block all opposition meetings in the province and any other
meetings whose agenda he doesn’t agree with.
Maguchu who is
unemployed and was drunk at the book launch said he is happy that he stopped
the book launch. He accused the speakers at the event of attacking his
President referring to Mnangagwa. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment