TAGWIREI : WHY I SHOULD BE CO-OPTED

Zanu PF leading financier and millionaire, Kudakwashe Tagwirei firmly believes that his co-option into the ruling party’s Central Committee in this era of Global Capitalism is critical and

In excerpts in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, Tagwirei makes a strong case for his co-option, giving models of the Communist Party of China, ANC of South and Rwanda where similar fusions of business entrepreneurs have helped modernise and transform the ruling parties.

He emphasises that his co-option into the Central Committee is not to replace liberation heroes but to blend their experience and wisdom with business as Zimbabwe faces the future.

The following are excerpts from Tagwirei;

Redefining Revolutionary Leadership in a Global Capitalist Era: The Case for Integrating Proven Business Minds Like Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Party’s Central Committee

Comrades,

As a loyal and committed card-carrying member of our great movement, I write not with any hidden agenda, but in the spirit of kurodzana pfungwa to provoke thought, reflection, and renewal. We must continuously rebuild, reimagine, and strengthen ZANU PF, not only for today but for the generations to come.

We find ourselves at a critical crossroads. Yes, we hold the majority in Parliament and the Presidency remains in our hands, but the signs are clear for any who care to look closely. The electoral trend lines are narrowing. The 2023 results, though a victory, exposed deep undercurrents.A large youthful vote disengaged from the language of the past, unmoved by war credentials, and impatient with slogans that no longer resonate with their lived realities.

Now is not the time to cling to orthodoxy. Revolutionary movements that fail to reform eventually become relics.

Excerpt 2

Cde Tagwirei: A Product of the Party

Kudakwashe Tagwirei is no ordinary businessman. He is a son of the Party. His wealth, built through grit within a sanctioned economy, did not arise from Western institutions or foreign models. It emerged from a Zimbabwean context, shaped by our political realities and national aspirations. He is not an outsider .We, the Party, created him. He is one of ours. A Chimurenga capitalist, fighting the economic war against global systems built to undermine us.

And yet, curiously, the Party appears eager to accept his support and his financial muscle, but reluctant to embrace his leadership voice.

Can it be right to lean on a man to power our national campaigns, to bankroll our presence across provinces and beyond, and then turn around and say he cannot meaningfully participate because he has not served in provincial structures?

Such a procedural approach, however well-intentioned, sends a damaging message. It suggests that one’s money is welcome, but one’s mind is not. That one’s loyalty is applauded behind closed doors, but sidelined when it matters most. That billions are valuable but vision is optional.

Excerpt 3

The Global Context: When Capitalists Power Political Movements

We are not the first revolutionary movement to face this challenge.

•In China, the Communist Party strategically incorporated successful entrepreneurs like Jack Ma into national advisory roles. Not because they were ideologically perfect but because they were economically valuable.

•In South Africa, the ANC drew on the business acumen of Cyril Ramaphosa to help guide the post-apartheid economic vision. He brought not only experience but also gravitas in the boardrooms that determine a nation’s future.

•In Rwanda, President Paul Kagame has fused military discipline with modern entrepreneurial drive placing business leaders at the core of national policy development.

The lesson is simple , the modern struggle is not won in trenches it is won in boardrooms, on trading floors, and in investment corridors.

Our Party must not abandon its liberation ideals. Instead, we must refine and modernise them into a new philosophy: Pan-African economic nationalism, where black capital is placed at the heart of political authority and social transformation.

Why Cde Tagwirei Belongs at the Decision-Making Table

1.He brings first-hand experience from within a sanctioned economy the very environment we aim to conquer. His knowledge is indispensable in shaping policy that beats sanctions from within.

2.He inspires a new generation of black entrepreneurs who previously saw politics as the exclusive domain of war veterans. His presence in party leadership would send a powerful signal: you too have a place in our struggle.

3.He proves what the Party can produce. If we can create billionaires loyal to the cause and committed to uplifting the people, then we have fulfilled not abandoned our revolutionary mission.

4.He represents the new Chimurenga. Not fought with bullets, but with business. Not through war, but through wealth creation and redistribution rooted in justice and equity.

Excerpt 4

Missed Opportunities to Inspire a Generation

His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, deserves praise for his foresight in appointing Cde Tagwirei to national responsibilities. That was bold and visionary. But vision cannot remain isolated at the top. It must cascade. It must be accepted and internalised by the President’s comrades at all levels.

Let us not alienate a generation of young, capable Zimbabweans watching closely. Many see in Cde Tagwirei a role model a sign that one can be patriotic, pro-poor, and economically successful without selling out. If we dismiss him, we risk confirming the dangerous narrative that politics is closed to anyone without war credentials.

We may think we are “dealing with one man,” but in truth, we are dealing with an entire generation whose political awakening hangs in the balance.

Excerpt 5

Revolutionary Blended Leadership

This is not a call to replace our liberation heroes. It is a call to blend their wisdom with new energy:

•The experience of the war generation,

•The fire of youth,

•The wealth and strategy of Pan-African business minds.

Let us remember: the first Chimurenga was for political independence. The next must be for economic liberation Gutsaruzhinji in action, not rhetoric. Our ideological software must be updated to confront new enemies: financial exclusion, capital flight, illicit trade networks, and underdevelopment.

To fight those enemies, we need not only comrades with courage but comrades with capacity.

Excerpt 7

Final Word: Don’t Dismiss What We Created

We mentored him. We benefited from his support. We celebrated his loyalty. So why now question his political value?

To disqualify a man the Party built is to disqualify the Party’s own legacy. That is not just unwise it is unsustainable.

Let us not waste this moment. Let us not squander this symbol.

Let us open a new chapter in the ZANU PF story one where loyalty is rewarded, not just with gratitude, but with trust and inclusion. Let us show Zimbabwe that our revolution continues to evolve and that our leadership continues to be bold.

I offer these thoughts not in defence of one man, but in defence of the Party’s future. Let us not miss the opportunity to lead Zimbabwe into the next generation of freedom economic, inclusive, and transformative.

Pamberi neChimurenga.

Forward with Gutsaruzhinji.

Forward with ZANU PF’s enduring legacy.

Cde Dzikisa Gejo

A simple cadre with a revolutionary heart