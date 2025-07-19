TAGWIREI : WHY I SHOULD BE CO-OPTED

Zanu PF leading financier and millionaire, Kudakwashe Tagwirei firmly believes that his co-option into the ruling party’s Central Committee in this era of Global Capitalism is critical and
In excerpts in
the hands of Masvingo Mirror, Tagwirei makes a strong case for his co-option,
giving models of the Communist Party of China, ANC of South and Rwanda where
similar fusions of business entrepreneurs have helped modernise and transform
the ruling parties.
He emphasises
that his co-option into the Central Committee is not to replace liberation
heroes but to blend their experience and wisdom with business as Zimbabwe faces
the future.
The following
are excerpts from Tagwirei;
Redefining
Revolutionary Leadership in a Global Capitalist Era: The Case for Integrating
Proven Business Minds Like Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Party’s Central
Committee
Comrades,
As a loyal and
committed card-carrying member of our great movement, I write not with any
hidden agenda, but in the spirit of kurodzana pfungwa to provoke thought,
reflection, and renewal. We must continuously rebuild, reimagine, and
strengthen ZANU PF, not only for today but for the generations to come.
We find
ourselves at a critical crossroads. Yes, we hold the majority in Parliament and
the Presidency remains in our hands, but the signs are clear for any who care
to look closely. The electoral trend lines are narrowing. The 2023 results,
though a victory, exposed deep undercurrents.A large youthful vote disengaged
from the language of the past, unmoved by war credentials, and impatient with
slogans that no longer resonate with their lived realities.
Now is not the
time to cling to orthodoxy. Revolutionary movements that fail to reform
eventually become relics.
Excerpt 2
Cde Tagwirei: A
Product of the Party
Kudakwashe
Tagwirei is no ordinary businessman. He is a son of the Party. His wealth,
built through grit within a sanctioned economy, did not arise from Western
institutions or foreign models. It emerged from a Zimbabwean context, shaped by
our political realities and national aspirations. He is not an outsider .We,
the Party, created him. He is one of ours. A Chimurenga capitalist, fighting
the economic war against global systems built to undermine us.
And yet,
curiously, the Party appears eager to accept his support and his financial
muscle, but reluctant to embrace his leadership voice.
Can it be right
to lean on a man to power our national campaigns, to bankroll our presence
across provinces and beyond, and then turn around and say he cannot
meaningfully participate because he has not served in provincial structures?
Such a
procedural approach, however well-intentioned, sends a damaging message. It
suggests that one’s money is welcome, but one’s mind is not. That one’s loyalty
is applauded behind closed doors, but sidelined when it matters most. That
billions are valuable but vision is optional.
Excerpt 3
The Global
Context: When Capitalists Power Political Movements
We are not the
first revolutionary movement to face this challenge.
•In China, the
Communist Party strategically incorporated successful entrepreneurs like Jack
Ma into national advisory roles. Not because they were ideologically perfect
but because they were economically valuable.
•In South
Africa, the ANC drew on the business acumen of Cyril Ramaphosa to help guide
the post-apartheid economic vision. He brought not only experience but also
gravitas in the boardrooms that determine a nation’s future.
•In Rwanda,
President Paul Kagame has fused military discipline with modern entrepreneurial
drive placing business leaders at the core of national policy development.
The lesson is
simple , the modern struggle is not won in trenches it is won in boardrooms, on
trading floors, and in investment corridors.
Our Party must
not abandon its liberation ideals. Instead, we must refine and modernise them
into a new philosophy: Pan-African economic nationalism, where black capital is
placed at the heart of political authority and social transformation.
Why Cde
Tagwirei Belongs at the Decision-Making Table
1.He brings
first-hand experience from within a sanctioned economy the very environment we
aim to conquer. His knowledge is indispensable in shaping policy that beats
sanctions from within.
2.He inspires a
new generation of black entrepreneurs who previously saw politics as the
exclusive domain of war veterans. His presence in party leadership would send a
powerful signal: you too have a place in our struggle.
3.He proves
what the Party can produce. If we can create billionaires loyal to the cause
and committed to uplifting the people, then we have fulfilled not abandoned our
revolutionary mission.
4.He represents
the new Chimurenga. Not fought with bullets, but with business. Not through
war, but through wealth creation and redistribution rooted in justice and
equity.
Excerpt 4
Missed
Opportunities to Inspire a Generation
His Excellency,
President E.D. Mnangagwa, deserves praise for his foresight in appointing Cde
Tagwirei to national responsibilities. That was bold and visionary. But vision
cannot remain isolated at the top. It must cascade. It must be accepted and
internalised by the President’s comrades at all levels.
Let us not
alienate a generation of young, capable Zimbabweans watching closely. Many see
in Cde Tagwirei a role model a sign that one can be patriotic, pro-poor, and
economically successful without selling out. If we dismiss him, we risk
confirming the dangerous narrative that politics is closed to anyone without
war credentials.
We may think we
are “dealing with one man,” but in truth, we are dealing with an entire
generation whose political awakening hangs in the balance.
Excerpt 5
Revolutionary
Blended Leadership
This is not a
call to replace our liberation heroes. It is a call to blend their wisdom with
new energy:
•The experience
of the war generation,
•The fire of
youth,
•The wealth and
strategy of Pan-African business minds.
Let us
remember: the first Chimurenga was for political independence. The next must be
for economic liberation Gutsaruzhinji in action, not rhetoric. Our ideological
software must be updated to confront new enemies: financial exclusion, capital
flight, illicit trade networks, and underdevelopment.
To fight those
enemies, we need not only comrades with courage but comrades with capacity.
Excerpt 7
Final Word:
Don’t Dismiss What We Created
We mentored
him. We benefited from his support. We celebrated his loyalty. So why now
question his political value?
To disqualify a
man the Party built is to disqualify the Party’s own legacy. That is not just
unwise it is unsustainable.
Let us not
waste this moment. Let us not squander this symbol.
Let us open a
new chapter in the ZANU PF story one where loyalty is rewarded, not just with
gratitude, but with trust and inclusion. Let us show Zimbabwe that our
revolution continues to evolve and that our leadership continues to be bold.
I offer these
thoughts not in defence of one man, but in defence of the Party’s future. Let
us not miss the opportunity to lead Zimbabwe into the next generation of
freedom economic, inclusive, and transformative.
Pamberi
neChimurenga.
Forward with
Gutsaruzhinji.
Forward with
ZANU PF’s enduring legacy.
Cde Dzikisa
Gejo
A simple cadre
with a revolutionary heart
0 comments:
Post a Comment