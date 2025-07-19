ROBBERS IN MIDNIGHT MINE RAID, GO ON THE RUN

Three pistol-packing robbers stormed a gold mine in Sigodo, Gwanda and made off with R11 000, four grammes of gold, and several cellphones in a daring midnight raid.

The suspects, still on the run, launched their attack on 16 July, targeting unsuspecting mine workers before vanishing into the night.

Police confirmed the incident via their X (formerly Twitter) page, revealing that investigations are underway.

“Police in Gwanda are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Sigodo. Three unidentified male suspects who were armed with pistols pounced on a gold mine where they attacked employees before stealing R11 000, four grammes of gold and some cellphones,” read the statement.

The police have called on the public to assist in tracking down the robbers by reporting any leads to the nearest police station.

The brazen heist adds to a rising trend of violent robberies targeting small-scale mines in Matabeleland South.