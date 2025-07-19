ROBBERS IN MIDNIGHT MINE RAID, GO ON THE RUN

The suspects,
still on the run, launched their attack on 16 July, targeting unsuspecting mine
workers before vanishing into the night.
Police
confirmed the incident via their X (formerly Twitter) page, revealing that
investigations are underway.
“Police in
Gwanda are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Sigodo.
Three unidentified male suspects who were armed with pistols pounced on a gold
mine where they attacked employees before stealing R11 000, four grammes of
gold and some cellphones,” read the statement.
The police have
called on the public to assist in tracking down the robbers by reporting any
leads to the nearest police station.
The brazen heist adds to a rising trend of violent robberies targeting small-scale mines in Matabeleland South.
