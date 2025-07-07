MAY JEREMAYA PESTERED ME FOR SEX

Just days after Mai Jeremaya was unmasked by a court to be a willing participant in having sex-for-money activities, another man has come forward to claim that the social media star bombarded him with text messages asking for sex and money.
At one stage
she said she was horny and wanted to know when the lover, known as Baba Tanya,
whom she had hooked up on social media, was going to have sex with her.
When they
finally interacted through a video call, she sent him this message:
“Icho
(accompanied by a love emoji), zvauri handsome nhaiwe, ndongoona tuma small
pictures pa video call.”
The text
messages appear to show that at one stage she was concerned Baba Tanya was not
willing to see her because he didn’t want to help her with money to pay for her
hair do.
On Friday,
Harare regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi said Mai Jeremaya was an active
consenting participant in a sex-for-money encounter with the two men she had
accused of raping her.
The magistrate
said her evidence was marred with inconsistencies and she also questioned the
role private investigator Tafadzwa “Advocate Kedha” Chidawa played in the drama
The two men −
Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie − who were accused of gang raping her,
were acquitted after a full trial at the Harare Magistrate’s Court.
Baba Tanya said
he sympathised with Dube and Charlie.
“I nearly
volunteered to give my testimony in court in favour of the two men she accused
of raping her,” said Baba Tanya.
“Look at these
chats between me and her in 2023, she was ever demanding to meet me for sex.
“I deliberately
avoided meeting her, lied about some false trips but I sent the money she
demanded for her hair-do and data.
“I regretted
proposing love to her, she sent some nude photographs that included private
parts.
“Check in some
of our conversations, she ended up regretting sending the pictures.
“She would ask
me to meet her at a bus stop opposite Waterfalls Police Station.”
When he re
quested that she should send him pictures showing her backside, she replied:
“Iri kuramba
front camera yangu haisi kuburitsa yakadonha.”
She then sent a
text message telling him that she was horny and she wanted to know when they
would have sex.
When Baba Tanya
told her that they would have sex the following day, she said it was fine but
wanted to know where the sex was going to take place.
“I am so
lonely, do you know that?…Call me kana waapa Waterfalls Police, I think network
is bad ikutadza ku deliver…Today, I’m going ku shoot unenge wakundifonera
wonzwa kuti ndiri papi coz I’m going to Chitungwiza.”
On January 3
last year, she sent this message:
“As I look back
in the past year, I’d like to acknowledge you in helping me shape my brand and
business simply by associating with me. Thank you so much. I wish you and your
family all the best for the New Year 2024.”
He said he
followed her court case, in which she claimed two men had gang-raped her at a
lodge in Harare, with interest and doubted her claims from the very beginning.
Repeated
efforts to get a response from Mai Jeremaya failed over the weekend.
From their love
messages, which are in the hands of H-Metro, Baba Tanya sent more than US$300
to a lover he claims to not have met physically. H Metro
