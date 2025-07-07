MAY JEREMAYA PESTERED ME FOR SEX

Just days after Mai Jeremaya was unmasked by a court to be a willing participant in having sex-for-money activities, another man has come forward to claim that the social media star bombarded him with text messages asking for sex and money.

At one stage she said she was horny and wanted to know when the lover, known as Baba Tanya, whom she had hooked up on social media, was going to have sex with her.

When they finally interacted through a video call, she sent him this message:

“Icho (accompanied by a love emoji), zvauri handsome nhaiwe, ndongoona tuma small pictures pa video call.”

The text messages appear to show that at one stage she was concerned Baba Tanya was not willing to see her because he didn’t want to help her with money to pay for her hair do.

On Friday, Harare regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi said Mai Jeremaya was an active consenting participant in a sex-for-money encounter with the two men she had accused of raping her.

The magistrate said her evidence was marred with inconsistencies and she also questioned the role private investigator Tafadzwa “Advocate Kedha” Chidawa played in the drama

The two men − Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie − who were accused of gang raping her, were acquitted after a full trial at the Harare Magistrate’s Court.

Baba Tanya said he sympathised with Dube and Charlie.

“I nearly volunteered to give my testimony in court in favour of the two men she accused of raping her,” said Baba Tanya.

“Look at these chats between me and her in 2023, she was ever demanding to meet me for sex.

“I deliberately avoided meeting her, lied about some false trips but I sent the money she demanded for her hair-do and data.

“I regretted proposing love to her, she sent some nude photographs that included private parts.

“Check in some of our conversations, she ended up regretting sending the pictures.

“She would ask me to meet her at a bus stop opposite Waterfalls Police Station.”

When he re quested that she should send him pictures showing her backside, she replied:

“Iri kuramba front camera yangu haisi kuburitsa yakadonha.”

She then sent a text message telling him that she was horny and she wanted to know when they would have sex.

When Baba Tanya told her that they would have sex the following day, she said it was fine but wanted to know where the sex was going to take place.

“I am so lonely, do you know that?…Call me kana waapa Waterfalls Police, I think network is bad ikutadza ku deliver…Today, I’m going ku shoot unenge wakundifonera wonzwa kuti ndiri papi coz I’m going to Chitungwiza.”

On January 3 last year, she sent this message:

“As I look back in the past year, I’d like to acknowledge you in helping me shape my brand and business simply by associating with me. Thank you so much. I wish you and your family all the best for the New Year 2024.”

He said he followed her court case, in which she claimed two men had gang-raped her at a lodge in Harare, with interest and doubted her claims from the very beginning.

Repeated efforts to get a response from Mai Jeremaya failed over the weekend.

From their love messages, which are in the hands of H-Metro, Baba Tanya sent more than US$300 to a lover he claims to not have met physically. H Metro