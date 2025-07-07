TEEN HERMAPHRODITE RAPES GIRL

A 19-year-old hermaphrodite from Madanhire Village under Headman Magurupira, Chief Chirumanzu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 7-year-old girl in Grade one.

Talent Madanhire, who has two sexual organs, pleaded guilty to the charges before Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 21, 2025 around 3 p.m. when the victim was walking home from school with a friend.

Madanhire, who was gathering firewood nearby, approached the girls and led the victim to a secluded area.

“The accused took the complainant to a secluded place where she removed the complainant’s pant, lifted up her skirt, pulled up her enlarged clitoris and inserted it into the complainant’s anus,” said prosecutor Monica Mungwena.

When the victim arrived home, she told her aunt that a male person wearing a skirt had sexually abused her.

The matter was reported to police, leading to Madanhire’s arrest.

A medical examination confirmed that Madanhire has two different sexual organs and may require medical attention, the court heard.

In her defense, Madanhire told the court she was “testing another sexual organ” when the non-consensual encounter occurred. Midweek Watch