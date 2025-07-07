TEEN HERMAPHRODITE RAPES GIRL

A 19-year-old hermaphrodite from Madanhire Village under Headman Magurupira, Chief Chirumanzu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 7-year-old girl in Grade one.
Talent
Madanhire, who has two sexual organs, pleaded guilty to the charges before
Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure.
According to
prosecutors, the incident occurred on June 21, 2025 around 3 p.m. when the
victim was walking home from school with a friend.
Madanhire, who was gathering firewood nearby,
approached the girls and led the victim to a secluded area.
“The accused
took the complainant to a secluded place where she removed the complainant’s
pant, lifted up her skirt, pulled up her enlarged clitoris and inserted it into
the complainant’s anus,” said prosecutor Monica Mungwena.
When the victim
arrived home, she told her aunt that a male person wearing a skirt had sexually
abused her.
The matter was
reported to police, leading to Madanhire’s arrest.
A medical
examination confirmed that Madanhire has two different sexual organs and may
require medical attention, the court heard.
In her defense,
Madanhire told the court she was “testing another sexual organ” when the
non-consensual encounter occurred. Midweek Watch
