MAN KILLS IN-LAWS, BURNS THEIR BODIES

A heartless Plumtree man, Tafirei Ndlovu, has been slapped with two life sentences after he brutally axed his in-laws to death and torched their bodies inside a kitchen hut — all in the dead of night.

Ndlovu was convicted of cold-blooded double murder by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda. The court heard that on 14 April 2022, Ndlovu, together with an accomplice Kudzani Mathukuthu (who is still on the run), murdered his father-in-law Xolan Mpofu and mother-in-law Sibalungele Ncube in a savage and calculated attack.

The axe-wielding duo descended on the couple around 2AM while they were asleep, striking them repeatedly before dragging their lifeless bodies into a kitchen hut. In a bid to destroy evidence and complete the horror, they set the hut ablaze.

The chilling massacre was witnessed by Ndlovu’s wife, Nomusa Nyoni, who is also the daughter of the deceased. Just days before the murders, Nomusa had fled her marital home in Botswana after 13 years of a troubled marriage, returning to her parents’ home in Plumtree for safety.

Pretending to want reconciliation, Ndlovu contacted his mother-in-law, claiming he wished to mend relations. But instead of peace, he brought death.

After the murders, Ndlovu kidnapped Nomusa and forced her to cross back into Botswana illegally. But fate was not on his side. Nomusa managed to alert border patrol officers, informing them of the brutal killings and her abduction.

Ndlovu was arrested, but his partner in crime vanished and remains at large.

Despite denying all charges in court, Ndlovu was found guilty on both counts of murder and sentenced to two life sentences. The judge described the crime as “barbaric and gravely aggravating,” saying the calculated manner in which the murders were committed left no room for leniency.

Nomusa is now under police protection, while a manhunt continues for the fugitive accomplice. H Metro