ANGRY PARENTS RETURN OVERPRICED BUS

A contentious issue has arisen at Ngangu Primary School in Chimanimani, where irate parents and guardians returned a newly purchased bus to the supplier, citing an inflated price.

The dispute has allegedly exposed underlying local political tensions.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has intervened, and dispatched auditors to investigate the matter.

“We have sent auditors to establish the facts. We will provide a detailed comment once we have the findings,” said Mr Gabaza.

Parents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions for their children, emphasised the need for an amicable resolution.

“The supplier should be engaged in good faith to determine the correct market value of the bus. The parties involved must agree on the price, and the bank should be advised on the way forward,” said one parent, adding that warring factions must engage each other through a neutral facilitator and present a unified way forward to the parents.

The bus’s return has sparked concerns about the school’s transportation needs and potential consequences of the dispute.

“Parents and other stakeholders must accept the bus at its real cost, and the cost must be aggregated and agreed to by all parties involved. The bank must also be engaged, and advised on the way forward. They must be told that they erred by providing the loan, even after a petition by parents had been send to them. Peace with the bank must prevail for the sake of progress. The warring factions must engage each other by means of a non-aligned facilitator, and they must come back to the parents offering a way forward with one voice,” said one parent.

However, another parent raised concerns about the costs incurred during the ill-fated purchase.

“A lot of Ngangu parents will celebrate the return of the bus, but at whose cost? Parents paid for travel and subsistence allowances, bank charges, fuel, and other related costs. The figures must be accounted for,” said the parent, emphasising that the return of the bus should not mark the end of the issue, but rather the beginning of investigations.

"If individuals are found guilty of facilitating this deal, they must return all amounts involved, be charged, and face arrest," added the parent.