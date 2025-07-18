ANGRY PARENTS RETURN OVERPRICED BUS

A contentious issue has arisen at Ngangu Primary School in Chimanimani, where irate parents and guardians returned a newly purchased bus to the supplier, citing an inflated price.
The dispute has
allegedly exposed underlying local political tensions.
Manicaland
Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza said the Ministry of Primary
and Secondary Education has intervened, and dispatched auditors to investigate
the matter.
“We have sent
auditors to establish the facts. We will provide a detailed comment once we
have the findings,” said Mr Gabaza.
Parents, who
spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions for their children,
emphasised the need for an amicable resolution.
“The supplier
should be engaged in good faith to determine the correct market value of the
bus. The parties involved must agree on the price, and the bank should be
advised on the way forward,” said one parent, adding that warring factions must
engage each other through a neutral facilitator and present a unified way
forward to the parents.
The bus’s
return has sparked concerns about the school’s transportation needs and
potential consequences of the dispute.
“Parents and
other stakeholders must accept the bus at its real cost, and the cost must be
aggregated and agreed to by all parties involved. The bank must also be
engaged, and advised on the way forward. They must be told that they erred by
providing the loan, even after a petition by parents had been send to them.
Peace with the bank must prevail for the sake of progress. The warring factions
must engage each other by means of a non-aligned facilitator, and they must
come back to the parents offering a way forward with one voice,” said one
parent.
However,
another parent raised concerns about the costs incurred during the ill-fated
purchase.
“A lot of
Ngangu parents will celebrate the return of the bus, but at whose cost? Parents
paid for travel and subsistence allowances, bank charges, fuel, and other
related costs. The figures must be accounted for,” said the parent, emphasising
that the return of the bus should not mark the end of the issue, but rather the
beginning of investigations.
“If individuals
are found guilty of facilitating this deal, they must return all amounts
involved, be charged, and face arrest,” added the parent. Manica Post
