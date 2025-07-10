MAN JAILED FOR MARRYING JUVENILE

A 32-year-old Rusape man, who made a juvenile elope and stay with him as his wife for five days has been arrested and jailed for the offence.
The man’s name
which was withheld by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe to protect
the identity of the victim, disappeared with the minor from Chinembiri Village
in Nyazura and went to hide in Vengere with the minor and stayed at his
relative’s house.
“A 32-year-old
man from Chinembiri, Nyazura appeared before the Rusape Magistrate Courts for
having sexual intercourse with a young person. He was sentenced to 36 months
imprisonment, 12 months suspended on usual conditions resulting in an effective
sentence of 24 months.
“Sometime in
February 2025, the offender met the juvenile aged 15, on her way to school. He
initiated a romantic relationship with the juvenile, and she accepted. On June
23 2025 the two eloped. The offender took the juvenile to his relatives in
Vengere, Rusape where they stayed until June 27 2025.
“During this
period, they had sexual relations, living as man and wife. Meanwhile the
juvenile’s parents had reported her missing. The police received a tip-off,
located the juvenile and arrested the offender shortly thereafter.
“While justice
has been served, prevention of these types of offences remains critical. We
urge communities to remain vigilant in protecting girl children from child
marriage and reporting to police any suspicious or exploitative behaviour.
Vulnerable young people deserve safety, not silence or the complicity of the
society,” said the National Prosecuting Authority. B Metro
