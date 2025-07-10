MAN JAILED FOR MARRYING JUVENILE

A 32-year-old Rusape man, who made a juvenile elope and stay with him as his wife for five days has been arrested and jailed for the offence.

The man’s name which was withheld by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe to protect the identity of the victim, disappeared with the minor from Chinembiri Village in Nyazura and went to hide in Vengere with the minor and stayed at his relative’s house.

“A 32-year-old man from Chinembiri, Nyazura appeared before the Rusape Magistrate Courts for having sexual intercourse with a young person. He was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment, 12 months suspended on usual conditions resulting in an effective sentence of 24 months.

“Sometime in February 2025, the offender met the juvenile aged 15, on her way to school. He initiated a romantic relationship with the juvenile, and she accepted. On June 23 2025 the two eloped. The offender took the juvenile to his relatives in Vengere, Rusape where they stayed until June 27 2025.

“During this period, they had sexual relations, living as man and wife. Meanwhile the juvenile’s parents had reported her missing. The police received a tip-off, located the juvenile and arrested the offender shortly thereafter.

“While justice has been served, prevention of these types of offences remains critical. We urge communities to remain vigilant in protecting girl children from child marriage and reporting to police any suspicious or exploitative behaviour. Vulnerable young people deserve safety, not silence or the complicity of the society,” said the National Prosecuting Authority. B Metro