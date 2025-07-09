TAXI DRIVER FOUND DEAD IN CHEGUTU

Alex Sinoia, a Chegutu driver who used to operate in the Chegutu Central Business District, was found dead with several injuries at an open space in Kaguvi area of Pfupajena.

The gruesome murder took place on Monday. Mashonaland West Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, told H- Metro, ZRP Pfupajena is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Sinoia .

Kohwera said police attended the scene together with CID Chegutu and observed that the body had a wound on the left thigh, two deep wounds on left leg, one stab wound on left buttock, a deep cut on right lower limb and a cut on top of left ear.

“His vehicle a Honda Fit registration numbers AEP 5524 which he used as a taxi plying Chegutu CBD route was found 181 metres away from his body and was badly damaged with all windows smashed,” said Kohwera.

He added: “Front windscreen was shattered with one hole on it. All the four tyres were pierced by a sharp object.”

He said struggle marks and blood stains were observed 90 metres away from the vehicle and some of his clothing materials were on the ground.

Kohwera said the body was taken to Chegutu District Hospital for postmortem.

“Police in Mashonaland West is appealing for anyone with information that can assist investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects to approach any nearest police station,” said Kohwera. B Metro