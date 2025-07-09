TAXI DRIVER FOUND DEAD IN CHEGUTU

Alex Sinoia, a Chegutu driver who used to operate in the Chegutu Central Business District, was found dead with several injuries at an open space in Kaguvi area of Pfupajena.
The gruesome
murder took place on Monday. Mashonaland West Provincial Police spokesperson,
Inspector Ian Kohwera, told H- Metro,
ZRP Pfupajena is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Sinoia .
Kohwera said
police attended the scene together with CID Chegutu and observed that the body
had a wound on the left thigh, two deep wounds on left leg, one stab wound on
left buttock, a deep cut on right lower limb and a cut on top of left ear.
“His vehicle a
Honda Fit registration numbers AEP 5524 which he used as a taxi plying Chegutu
CBD route was found 181 metres away from his body and was badly damaged with
all windows smashed,” said Kohwera.
He added: “Front
windscreen was shattered with one hole on it. All the four tyres were pierced
by a sharp object.”
He said
struggle marks and blood stains were observed 90 metres away from the vehicle
and some of his clothing materials were on the ground.
Kohwera said
the body was taken to Chegutu District Hospital for postmortem.
“Police in
Mashonaland West is appealing for anyone with information that can assist
investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects to approach any nearest
police station,” said Kohwera. B Metro
