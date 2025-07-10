SCHOOL DIRECTOR SQUANDERS EXAM FEES

A school director who runs an unregistered private school dubbed Excel College is in the eye of a storm after he allegedly squandered monies paid by students for Zimsec examinations.

Munyaradzi Rukweza 41, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and was remanded in custody to today for bail considerations.

The court heard that between February and July, Rukweza who runs an unregistered private school named Excel College, collected money from several form four students purporting that he would pay the money to Zimbabwe School Examination Council as exam registration.

He however, failed to pay the money to Zimsec and converted the money to his own use. The students were prejudiced of US$1630 and nothing was recovered.

In the second count, Rukweza is facing theft of trust property allegations.

Prosecutors alleged that on March 1, the complainant and Rukweza entered into an agreement in which the complainant’s vehicle a Toyota Noah, would be used at Excel Private College for school activities.

In violation of the trust agreement Rukweza failed to pay the complainant a total of US$800 and instead gave the vehicle as surety to a third party for a debt owed to that third party. H Metro