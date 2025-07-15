MAN LOSES TEETH IN FIGHT OVER HOOKER

A man from Chief Charumbira’s area in Masvingo rural lost two teeth after he was stabbed on the mouth with a knife over a sex worker by another suitor.
Bothwell Wushe
(22) of Manyama Business Centre lost two front teeth after being stabbed by
Albert Mushuma.
The incident
happened on June 6, 2025, around midnight at Manyama Business Centre.
Mushuma is
facing an attempted murder before Masvingo Magistrate Arafat Kozanai.
Circumstances
are that Wushe approached Blessing Hawu, a sexworker who refused his advances.
Mushuma and an
accomplice who is still at large arrived and found Wushe trying to persuade
Hawu to have sexual intercourse with him.
Mushuma
allegedly intervened and he stabbed Wushe on the lower lip following a
misunderstanding. Wushe lost two teeth. Masvingo
